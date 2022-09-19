New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sony India today launched the HT-S400, 2.1ch soundbar with a powerful wireless subwoofer. This soundbar delivers a powerful audio experience thanks to its S-Force PRO Front Surround technology, clear dialogue and powerful 330W total power output so that customers can watch the latest movie, stream favourite shows or listen to music in the comfort of their home.

Enjoy 2.1ch front surround sound and clear dialogues with X-Balanced Speaker Unit and separated Notch Edge

The front speakers include an X-Balanced Speaker Unit, which features a unique rectangular shape that maximizes the diaphragm. It also reduces driver excursion while maintaining sound pressure, resulting in less distortion and greater vocal clarity. The Separated Notch Edge on the X-Balanced Speaker Unit improves vertical amplitude symmetry, which is essential for clear sound quality. It achieves this by using strategically placed cuts on the edge, which help to control the stress inside and outside the edge of the diaphragm. With these two features, customers will never miss a dialogue during a high-octane action sequence or a subtle, tense moment of conversation.

The wireless subwoofer delivers deeper, richer bass sound

The soundbar comes with a powerful wireless subwoofer with a large 160mm speaker unit to deliver a deeper, richer bass sound. This wireless subwoofer boosts the impact of everything users watch and listen to, feel the deep rumble of thunder and heavy bass beats.

Powerful 330W of total output brings your content to life

A wireless subwoofer, 330W of total output, and HDMI ARC one-cable connection make watching movies and TV more immersive. Deeper, more engaging bass performance in movies, music and gaming make it perfect for the essential home theatre.

S-Force PRO Front Surround and Dolby Digital create cinematic style surround sound

The HT-S400 lets users hear sound from all around thanks to high-quality Dolby® Digital with Sony's own virtual surround sound technology S-Force PRO Front Surround. Using front speakers only, Sony's unique digital sound field processing technology virtually reproduces the surround sound field, with audio coming at you from both sides. You can enjoy rich, cinematic surround sound.

Simple and easy operation with compact remote and convenient OLED display window

The soundbar has been designed to deliver an intuitive user experience thanks to its simple remote control that combines a comfortable hand-fit design with easy operation. It also provides easy access to Voice mode for clearer dialogue and Night mode for when users want to watch TV without waking the house. The ease of use is also found through the convenient OLED display window on the soundbar, which offers at-a-glance status information on remote control functions, including input source, volume, and sound settings.

Effortless BRAVIA™ integration with HT-S400

Connecting the HT-S400 to Sony's BRAVIA TV is quick and easy. Thanks to an integrated user interface, the soundbar settings automatically appear on the BRAVIA TV's Quick Settings menu for easy control of sound settings and volume with BRAVIA's remote control. To minimize cable clutter, the HT-S400 soundbar has been built to receive audio wirelessly from a BRAVIA TV for an easy, wireless connection.

Sustainability in mind

Sony's products are designed not only for excellent sound quality but also with the environment in mind. Sony's originally developed recycled plastic, which is used in the subwoofer rear panel of the HT-S400, required many years of research and design to ensure the sustainable materials would meet Sony's strict audio requirements. Incorporating these materials reflects Sony's commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its products and practices*.

Price and Availability

The new HT-S400 home theatre systems will be available across all Sony Centers, E-commerce portals, www.ShopatSC.com portal and major electronic stores across India.

Since its establishment in 1994, Sony India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation in Japan, has positioned itself as a premium brand across product categories such as television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio and professional solutions. Sony India is committed to offer utmost customer satisfaction by providing unparalleled standards of sales and services.

For more information, please visit www.sony.co.in.

*The recycled plastics may not be used for parts depending on the time of production.

