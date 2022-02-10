Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): ITILITE, one of the fastest growing AI-powered global SaaS firms, today announced it has been named as G2's 2022 Best Software Awards winner.

The 5-year-old T&E platform made it into the Top 50 Accounting and Finance list. ITILITE is a global T&E leader with 300+ customers and 500k+ users in USA, South East Asia and India.

Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. The top software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of.

Anish Khadiya, CBO ITILITE, shared "Although we at ITILITE have been growing exponentially, we never stopped enhancing our product experience. While we have been enabling our customers with a smooth T&E management process, they've been expressing their love & satisfaction on the G2 platform. It also makes us happy how G2 has constantly been recognizing our efforts towards establishing our relationship with our customers."

In the last year, ITILITE has seen a 3x increase in customer acquisition rate across international borders in the last one year. It is trusted by some of the major clients like global sports retailer Puma, loyalty and customer engagement solutions, Capillary and Indonesian e-commerce start up, Ula and many more.

From being accredited as the highest performer at G2, to being recognised as the momentum leader in 2021, to now being awarded as the Best Software for Accounts and Finance 2022, ITILITE has managed to earn the customer's trust with their constant disruptive innovation and drive to delight its users.

To learn more, view G2's 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2's methodology.

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

(www.itilite.com)

ITILITE is an all-in-one platform to manage business travel and expense reimbursements. ITILITE powers 500,000+ users globally across small businesses to Unicorns & Fortune 500 companies. Through its unique savings led employee incentives, it helps companies reduce their Travel & Expense spend by up to 30% in a way employees love. Customers use ITILITE's powerful compliance along with the free 24/7 call, chat and email support to increase finance productivity and to keep their employees safe and happy.

