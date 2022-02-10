Lionel Messi's PSG might have thrashed club LOCS 5-1 in Ligue 1 2021-22 at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, but that surely didn't stop the Argentine from swapping his shirt with Angel Gomes. Usually, we see the younger players asking for shirts from Messi and the Argentine also exchanges his jersey without any hesitation. However, in this case, it was the Argentine who asked for the Portugal star's shirt. Needless to say that the gesture left the Portugal star speechless. The video of the gesture is making rounds on social media. Lionel Messi Reacts After PSG Seals 5-1 Win Over LOSC in Ligue 1 2021-22.

Talking about the match, PSG has outplayed their opponents in all departments of the game. The French Giants dominated the possession with 60 per cent. PSG took 18 shots and out of which seven of them ended up being on target. Whereas the home team had the ball for 40 per cent of the times. LOCS took 10 shots out of which five of them fell on target. Now, let's have a look at the video of the incident that we referred to.

Video:

Portuguese Lille player Angel Gomes couldn't believe it when Lionel Messi also wanted his shirt 😂 pic.twitter.com/Di8gFQPL2e — 𝙔 (@Youssef10i) February 7, 2022

Lionel Messi also scored in the match along with the likes of Kylian Mbappe. Danilo Pereira scored a brace during the game. This was his second goal in the Ligue 1 after joining the French side in August 2021. Messi has been struggling in Paris and is said to be wanting to go back to Barcelona.

