Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: Equentis Edutech, a newly established venture under the Equentis umbrella, has unveiled Informed InvestoRR, an innovative platform designed to democratize financial literacy and empower individuals to achieve financial independence. With a mission to make wealth creation accessible to all, the platform combines knowledge with actionable tools, enabling users to take control of their financial future confidently.

Informed InvestoRR stands out because of its dynamic and user-friendly and engaging approach to financial education. The platform combines structured courses for beginners to advanced learners with daily market updates through concise video insights, ensuring users stay informed and motivated.

Its DIY investing tools enable users to analyze stocks independently, while a vibrant community fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing. Engaging formats like podcasts, expert-led webinars, and gamified learning modules make complex financial concepts easy to grasp and apply.

Manish Goel, Founder and MD of Equentis Edutech, shared his vision: "InformedInvestoRR is not just an initiative to promote financial literacy but another step towards making wealth creation a basic right. With this thought, we have launched Equentis Edutech to provide accessibility to everyone seeking it. Our goal is to equip individuals with the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions that align with their aspirations."

Unlike traditional platforms, Informed InvestoRR breaks down financial jargon into digestible lessons and offers personalized learning journeys tailored to goals like early retirement, homeownership, or wealth creation.

Real-world strategies, decision-making tools, and actionable insights ensure that learners gain both knowledge and confidence to navigate the stock market effectively.

"We have set a structured methodology of programmes, where interested learners can choose the course that they would like to apply for depending on their current level market knowledge and their financial goals," added Sanjeev Anand, Director and Head Business Excellence at Equentis Wealth Advisory Services.

Targeting young professionals, first-time investors, and individuals across Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities in India, Informed InvestoRR is set to transform how people approach investing. By focusing on accessibility, engagement, and empowerment, the platform envisions creating a new generation of confident investors who are equipped to achieve their financial aspirations.

About Equentis Edutech Limited

Equentis Edutech Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Equentis Wealth Advisory Services Limited combines knowledge and technology to make financial literacy accessible and actionable for investors. Founded in 2024, the company aims to revolutionize investment education through structured, personalized learning experiences. The company aims to build confidence in navigating financial markets by addressing key challenges--knowledge gaps, information overload, and emotional biases.

For more information, visit: https://www.equentisedutech.com

