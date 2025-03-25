New Delhi, March 25: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will launch in India on April 2, 2025. The Edge 60 Fusion will arrive with the latest specifications and features as a mid-range smartphone in India. While the company has yet to announce the price details, leaks suggest that the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion price in India might be under INR 25,000.

Edge 60 Fusion will be available on Flipkart and its official website after the launch. The smartphone maker has started teasing its upcoming device. The upcoming smartphone from the Motorola Edge series will come with multiple colour options. The company has also revealed its specs ahead of the launch, so that potential customers can find out what to expect from the smartphone. Vivo T4 5G Launch Expected in India in Early April, Likely To Feature 7,300mAh Battery; Know Anticipated Price, Specifications and Features.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Specifications and Features

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will come with a 6.7-inch 1.5K curved display. It will feature a brightness of 4,500 nits, and the smartphone will be equipped with Gorilla Glass 7i protection to protect the display from scratches and impacts. Additionally, it will integrate Water Touch 3.0 technology. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. The smartphone will feature options for 8GB and 12GB of RAM, which will allow users to choose the configuration. The Edge 60 Fusion will be equipped with 256GB of storage. iQOO Z10 5G To Launch in India on April 11 in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black Colours; Check Key Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

The Moto Edge 60 Fusion will have a 50MP Sony-LYT main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide and a macro lens. Additionally, it will include a 32MP front camera with 4K recording capabilities. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will come with a 5,000mAh battery and will feature 68W fast charging capabilities. The smartphone will have AI features, which will include AI Photo Enhancer, Circle to Search, AI Magic Eraser, and AI Magic Editor. It will feature an IP68 and IP69 rating as well as the MIL-810H standard. Additionally, Motorola will offer three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).