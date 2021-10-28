Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Indian equity market closed in the red on Thursday as the realty and banking shares plunged.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 1,158.63 points or 1.89 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 353.70 points or 1.94 per cent.

In BSE Sensex the sectors, which plummeted were the realty sector with a decline of 3.75 per cent and the banking sector with 3.36 per cent.

The only gainer for the day was the capital goods sector with 0.02 per cent.

Among stocks, the top gainer was IndusInd Bank, which surged 2.94 per cent to Rs 1,175.45 per share, followed by Larsen and Toubro up by 1.92 per cent to Rs 1,817 per share. UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, and Maruti Suzuki too traded with a positive bias.

However, ITC cracked by 5.54 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank down by 4.39 per cent and Kotak Mahindra by 4.05 per cent. (ANI)

