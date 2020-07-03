Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices rose marginally during early hours on Friday in line with Asian peers with buying seen across IT and auto counters.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 106 points or 0.29 per cent at 35,949 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 43 points or 0.41 per cent at 10,594.

Also Read | Half Yearly Roundup: From Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo to Manoj Bajpayee in Bhonsle, 10 Best Performances by a Bollywood Actor in First Half of 2020.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT gaining by 1 per cent, FMCG by 0.9 per cent and auto by 0.4 per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Motors ticked up by 3.9 per cent at Rs 105.50 per share while Bajaj Auto rose by 2.1 per cent to Rs 2,941. Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services gained by 1.5 per cent each while HCL Technologies was up by 1.4 per cent.

Also Read | Olivia Munn Birthday: Here's a Look At the Actress' Flawless Style When It Comes to Red Carpet Appearances (View Pics).

Reliance Industries edged higher by 0.83 per cent to Rs 1,775.15 per share after Intel Corp said it will invest Rs 1,894 crore in Jio Platforms in exchange for a 0.39 per cent stake, the latest big-ticket investment in its digital unit.

The other prominent gainers were Adani Ports, Hindustan Lever, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints. But private lenders were on a weak wicket with IndusInd Bank down by 1.4 per cent, HDFC Bank by 0.9 per cent and ICICI Bank by 0.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rallied to a four-month high on robust US payrolls data and a brisk pickup in Chinese service sector activity.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 0.5 per cent, reaching their highest level since late February, while Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.4 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)