Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Equity indices opened in green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 107.86 points and Nifty up by 30.60 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 107.86 points or 0.18 per cent at 61416.77 at 9.17 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18338.70 at 9.17 am, up by 30.60 points or 0.17 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are realty, utilities, and oil and gas, power among others. (ANI)

