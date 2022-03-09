Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Equity indices opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 117.38 points and Nifty up by 39.40 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 117.38 points or trading at 53,541.47 and up by 0.22 per cent at 9.21 am.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Birthday: 5 Interesting Facts About The Virrudh Actor You Should Know.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16,052.90 at 9.21 am, up by 39.40 points or 0.25 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)