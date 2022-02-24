BSE Sensex crashed over 1400 points and gave up 56000, while tanked over 400 pts to trade near 16650. All the 30 S&P BSE Sensex stocks were trading in deep sea of red. UPL, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were among major losers on the Nifty, while Nestle is the only gainer with marginal gains.

See Tweet:

Sensex slips 1,428.34 points, currently at 55,803.72 (This is an immediate opening, post the announcement of a 'military operation' in Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin) pic.twitter.com/uTqXp9r7Bx — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

