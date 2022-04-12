Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened in red on Tuesday with Sensex down by 294.10 points and Nifty by 100.80 points.

At 9:27 am, the BSE Sensex was down by 294.10 points or 0.50 per cent at 58,670.47.

Also Read | Ashley Cole Tied, Threatened With Having His Fingers Cut Off During Horrific House Burglary in January 2020.

BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the tenth oldest in the world.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,574.20, at 9:27 am, down by 100.80 points or 0.57 per cent.

Also Read | PNB Loan Fraud: Subhash Shankar, Close Associate of Nirav Modi Brought To India By CBI.

NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)