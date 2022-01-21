Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Equity indices opened in red on Friday with the Sensex down by 706.25 points and Nifty down by 203.50 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 706.25 points or 1.19 per cent at 58758.37 at 9.20 am.

Also Read | Manipur State Formation Day 2022: From Eromba to Chak Hao Kheer, Here're 5 Must-Try Manipuri Food Recipes.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17553.50 at 9:20 am, down by 203.50 points or 1.15 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)