Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): The equity indices on Tuesday opened in red with the Sensex down by 915.03 points and Nifty down by 269.00 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 915.03 points or 1.59 per cent at 56768.56 at 9.30 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16937.70 at 9.30 am, down by 269.00 points or 1.56 per cent. (ANI)

