Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: Spark Capital Private Wealth Management presents ET NOW Family Business Excellence Summit & Awards 2025, powered by K Raheja Corp Homes, hosted at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai, brought together the custodians and changemakers of India's most respected business legacies. From first-generation founders to new-age successors, the summit convened a distinguished gathering of over 300 stakeholders to explore the evolving dynamics of family-run businesses--across ownership, leadership, succession, and institutionalisation.

The agenda unfolded through powerful sessions--from a compelling tribute to the Tata Group to trilogues and fireside chats on succession, estate planning, real assets, digital transformation, and the evolving role of women in family enterprises. Each conversation offered a unique lens on how India's family businesses are preparing for a future that honours tradition while embracing transformation.

Harsh Mariwala, Founder & Chairman of Marico, emphasized the urgency of alignment in family-run enterprises. "In any family-managed business, alignment is the foundation for meaningful transformation. As the business grows and the world changes, everyone, including family members and key stakeholders, needs to be on the same page. They need to understand what the business truly needs, where the gaps lie, and what kind of talent can help bridge them. Transformation isn't just about new strategies; it's about shared vision and trust. Without that clarity and commitment, progress can stall. In today's fast-moving world, unity within the family is what helps the business evolve and thrive."

Deepali Goenka, CEO & MD of Welspun Living, highlighted the role of knowledge and resilience in breaking stereotypes. "When I entered the business world, I quickly realized that in a male-dominated industry, I would have to lead with resilience and determination. One principle I always share with other women is this: know your subject thoroughly. Mastery and confidence in your domain are the strongest foundations for earning respect and driving success. For any woman looking to start something of her own, my advice is simple: understand what you're taking on and recognize how your strength and resilience will be tested, especially while balancing family responsibilities. For me, clarity of purpose, a strong work ethic, and having a good mentor have been essential. Know what you want and stay driven. When we talk about men and women, it's ultimately about equality. True progress comes from mutual support and interdependence, working together to create shared value and lasting impact. I think as a woman, she takes charge and leads from the front."

Ektaa Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms Ltd & Founder, ALTBalaji, Balaji Digital shared her perspective on creative legacy and bold reinvention. "What drives us is the intent to treat everything we create as if it's the next big thing, because you never know what might truly resonate."

She further stated, "Legacy shouldn't be tied to bloodline. It's a path meant to be earned and carried forward by those who are truly deserving.Partnering with creators who are better than me has been key. I've often found myself in rooms with people far more experienced and insightful -- and that's been invaluable. It's what has helped us navigate challenges and translate opportunities into real, sustainable growth."

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder & Chairman of the Hiranandani Group, spoke on humility, trust, and the value of professionalising legacy. "While certain decisions may still require alignment within the family, the day-to-day operations and overall management are in capable hands. This professional structure ensures stability, efficiency, and long-term growth. I believe humility is essential--it allows us to truly appreciate the value that good professionals bring. It's not just about mindset, but also about being open to new ideas, innovative approaches, and emerging technologies that can drive the business forward.

Today, 30 percent of my business comes from people who have worked with us before. That says a lot. Integrity always pays--it builds trust that lasts. Ultimately, what you leave for the next generation goes beyond financial wealth; it's the legacy of values and reputation that truly endures."

The evening concluded with the ET Now Family Business Excellence Awards 2025, honouring standout performers across categories including governance, innovation, next-gen leadership, and long-term impact. With deep conversations and actionable insights, the summit reinforced that India's family businesses are not just preserving the past--they're actively shaping the nation's economic future.

About ET Edge:

ET Edge an Initiative of The Times Group is India's largest conference and thought leadership company. Since its inception in 2015, ET Edge has been at the forefront of creating unique thought leadership initiatives with the objective to empower multiple sectors, industries, and segments by dispersing critical business knowledge through strategically developed specialized conferences and summits.

