Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], April 2: The Information Network Security Agency (INSA) and the Artificial Intelligence Agency of Ethiopia, in collaboration with key government and industry stakeholders, have announced the Ethiopian Tech Expo 2025 - ETEX 2025. The event, scheduled for May 16-18, 2025, at the Addis International Convention Center, will be organized and managed by QNA.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed emphasized Ethiopia's commitment to its digital transformation, stating, "We have made significant strides as a nation since beginning our digital transformation journey. Digital Ethiopia 2025 empowers us to thrive in the digital economy, necessitating support for innovators and the creation of digital enablers." He encouraged global innovators and investors to attend ETEX 2025 to explore opportunities within Ethiopia's tech ecosystem.

ETEX 2025 will showcase Ethiopia's advancements in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, fintech, smart cities, and tech startups, aligned with the Digital Ethiopia 2025 strategy and the African Union's Agenda 2063. It will position Ethiopia as a leading technology hub in Africa.

As H.E. Dr. Worku Gachena, Director General of the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute, stated, "ETEX 2025 will showcase Ethiopia's tech-driven transformation, highlighting our strides in AI, cybersecurity, and innovation. This expo will serve as a platform for global collaboration, positioning Ethiopia as a leader in Africa's digital future."

The event is expected to attract over 10,000 attendees, including global tech leaders, policymakers, industry pioneers, and startups. Attendees will engage in discussions on digital opportunities with keynote speeches, panel discussions, and exhibitions from Ethiopian and international tech firms. Madam Tigist Mohammed, Deputy General Director at INSA, emphasized: "We are proud to host ETEX 2025, an essential event that encourages innovation and drives the Digital Ethiopia 2025 vision. It will be a catalyst for growth, promoting Ethiopia's digital capabilities and attracting international partnerships to advance our nation's tech ecosystem"

A key highlight will be the focus on regional cooperation, inviting neighboring African countries to enhance knowledge-sharing and digital development. Ethiopia's infrastructure and policy reforms will attract foreign investments and global partnerships. Ankit Shukla, Managing Director of QNA, shared: "We are excited to organize and manage ETEX 2025, a transformative event for Ethiopia and the entire African tech ecosystem.

Our goal is to create a collaborative environment where innovation thrives, paving the way for global partnerships and showcasing Ethiopia's potential in driving digital change across the continent."

