Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI): Mumbai City FC missed the chance to go top of the table after being held to a goalless draw by Bengaluru FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, April 25.

The result leaves Mumbai City FC third with 19 points from 10 matches, while Bengaluru climb to fourth with 16. Vikram Partap Singh was adjudged Player of the Match.

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In a high-tempo contest defined by aggressive pressing and compact defensive structures, both sides created promising openings but lacked the final product. Mumbai looked the more incisive side, particularly from wide areas, while Bengaluru remained organised enough to keep the visitors at bay, as per an ISL press release.

Bengaluru FC started on the front foot, pressing high and forcing Mumbai City FC into early errors. Inside two minutes, Siroshiddin Kuziev struck from distance but missed the target despite a full-stretch dive from Phurba Lachenpa.

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Mumbai responded in the 4th minute when Valpuia's volley from the edge of the box drew a sharp save from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The early exchanges were fast, with both teams pressing high, leaving little time in possession.

Width remained central to both sides. Vikram, in his 100th ISL appearance, was a constant threat on the right, delivering dangerous balls across goal without a finishing touch.

The Islanders nearly took the lead in the 21st minute when Zothanpuia's inswinging free-kick found Akash Mishra at the far post, but Gurpreet gathered comfortably. They came closer in the 25th minute, as Vikram's cross found Noufal P.N, who blazed over from point-blank range.

The Blues, despite entering the final third regularly, struggled to create clear-cut chances. Their best moment came in the 34th minute when Roshan Naorem Singh's cross picked out Sunil Chhetri at the near post, whose flick took a deflection and went wide.

In the 39th minute, Ashique Kuruniyan's cross found Ryan Williams at the far post, but he failed to control his first-time attempt, opting to shoot instead of cutting it back.

Tactically, Mumbai edged chance creation, but Bengaluru's structure nullified Brandon Fernandes, forcing play wide--particularly through Vikram.

Mumbai City FC began the second period strongly and created a major chance in the 49th minute. Valpuia won the ball before Joni Kauko released Lallianzuala Chhangte with an aerial through pass. Chhangte, one-on-one with Gurpreet, rounded the keeper but could only hit the side-netting as the angle tightened.

Bengaluru FC suffered an early setback when Nikhil Poojary was forced off in the 52nd minute and replaced by Namgyal Bhutia. Mumbai remained defensively alert, with Bijay Chhetri intercepting Ashique's cross in the 54th minute.

Bengaluru continued to lack penetration, with Phurba Lachenpa largely untested. Their problems worsened in the 60th minute when Williams was forced off through injury; local youngster Soham Varshneya replaced him.

Varshneya injected energy into the contest, finding good positions and showing quick feet, even striking the side-netting once. The home crowd responded loudly each time the local lad was on the ball.

In the 62nd minute, Ashique drove into the box and slipped a pass towards Brian Sanchez through Bijay's legs, but the forward failed to connect cleanly.

Bengaluru appealed for a penalty in the 73rd minute after Ashique went down inside the area, but the referee waved play on. Mumbai had a free-kick in the 77th minute after Valpuia was fouled just outside the box, but his effort failed to hit the target.

Mumbai wasted a late chance in the 84th minute when Vikram latched onto a loose ball inside the box but failed to hit the target. Four minutes of added time followed, but neither side found a breakthrough as the match ended goalless. (ANI)

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