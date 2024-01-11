NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11: Excitel, India's leading home internet startup has introduced the 'Southern OTT Pack' for modern entertainment enthusiasts in key southern cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Guntur, Vijayawada, etc. In response to the surging global demand for high-speed internet coupled with diverse entertainment choices, this plan offers speeds up to 400 Mbps, 17 premium OTT, and a variety of 300+ Live TV Channels, including Aha, SunNXT, RAJ Digital TV, ETV, NammaFlix in partnership with OTTplay.

At an affordable price starting at just INR 599/mo for a 12-month subscription. This is India's first such internet plan featuring content from major south cities and languages, including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Guntur, Vijayawada, and more.

On the launch of this plan, Varun Pasricha, COO, Excitel commented; "At Excitel, we've been at the forefront of redefining home entertainment. Today, we are thrilled to present India's first South Plan, tailored for the rich tapestry of languages and cultures in regions like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and more. In response to the evolving landscape of home broadband and Cable TV, we're putting an end to the era of restrictive DTH subscriptions and costly add-ons."

Our new OTT Pack, starting at an affordable INR 599/month for 12 months, not only offers affordable, high-quality viewing but also revolutionizes user experience. By integrating over 17+ OTT platforms into one seamless OTTplay app, we eliminate the hassle of multiple subscriptions and interfaces. Users can now enjoy a library of over 50,000+ titles and shows with a single sign-on.

Further, OTTplay's cutting-edge AI technology enhances the viewing experience by analysing user preferences and viewing history. This results in personalized, cross-platform content recommendations, transforming the way our users discover and enjoy entertainment.

Excitel and OTTplay Premium, India's first AI-powered streaming platform, have joined forces with a shared vision to revolutionise home entertainment. This partnership aims to upgrade the experience as you navigate through your preferred shows, movies, and live TV-all consolidated into one dynamic and comprehensive package.

Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder of OTTplay expressed his excitement about this partnership, saying, "This partnership is a watershed moment for Indian entertainment. With Excitel's lightning-fast internet and OTTplay's AI-powered recommendations, we're creating a personalised content universe that redefines how viewers experience entertainment."

Excitel is actively collaborating on an exciting initiative to introduce a comprehensive North Plan, aiming to broaden its services. This expansion goes beyond just incorporating OTT apps, as Excitel plans to include a variety of regional Northern Apps. This strategic step reflects Excitel's commitment to delivering diverse and region-specific content, ensuring that subscribers nationwide can enjoy a rich selection of entertainment.

Excitel, India's leading, and fastest-growing broadband network is the preferred streaming platform for 10,00,000 customers in 35+ cities. Since its inception in September 2015, Excitel has been revolutionising broadband services and leading the adoption of fiber broadband in India. Excitel was also the first internet service provider to introduce the concept of truly unlimited data plans allowing consumers to access unlimited data at the promised speed without any caveats or conditions. Ookla recognizes Excitel as the fastest and best-rated broadband network in India. According to TRAI, the company in 2020 was also amongst the Top 10 ISPs in India.

OTTplay is India's first-ever smart reviews, ratings & AI driven recommendation engine, which handpicks the movies and shows that match your taste and language preferences by diving deep into the most number of OTT channels. The platform has launched 6 Monthly subscription packs, 1 Quarterly Pack & 6 Annual packs in partnership with 28 OTT platforms from India. You can choose from the exciting packs and stream content of your choice on the OTTplay premium app on IOS, App Store & JIO Store, personal computers, tablet, Android TV & Firestick.

OTTplay Premium, the bundled subscription, brings together popular OTT platforms such as SonyLIV, ZEE5, ETV Win, aha Telugu, aha Tamil, Alt Balaji, LIONSGATE PLAY, Sun NXT, ShemarooMe, ShortsTV, Playflix, Dollywood Play, PTC Play etc backed by AI-based recommendation and content discovery technology enabling viewers to browse through the clutter of OTT content with sheer ease and convenience.

