Panaji (Goa) [India], January 29 (ANI): Entrepreneur Siraj Dhondh said on Sunday that they are looking forward to good schemes for startups where capital can be raised more cheaply.

Speaking with ANI on his expectations from the interim budget 2024, he said, "We look forward to a lot of good schemes for startups where capital can be raised in a much cheaper and easier way..."

"The other thing is the availability of land and plots like different IDCs across India... Another thing is the penetration of the schemes that are there..."

Asserting that tourism is the backbone of Goa, he said, "We need more reforms to make it more friendly... Goa is competing with international destinations like Thailand and Vietnam. These destinations are offering huge incentives and schemes for inbound traffic. That has to be reciprocated in Goa, right from our visa policies to our tax agent structures."

He said that the government should be focusing on relaxing the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"Our GST has to be relaxed so that we can compete with these international destinations and get in a lot of good foreign, international, and high-paying tourists into Goa," he added.

The Budget session of Parliament, the last session before the general elections expected in April-May, will begin on January 31 and is likely to continue till February 9.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on February 1.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament.

The interim Budget typically takes care of the fiscal needs of the intervening period till a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls.

A meeting of the floor leaders of various political parties in both Houses of Parliament will be convened on Tuesday by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi. (ANI)

