Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 22 (ANI/PR Newswire): Experion Technologies, a Digital Product Engineering company with over 15 years of experience and 330 customers under its belt, was recently recognized as Great Place to Work-Certified. The certification is a culmination of many years of building a work culture that centers around ethics, empathy and excellence - the core values at Experion. This is an organization that has always firmly believed that all their success are a direct result of their exceptional employees.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

On having acquired this recognition, Binu Jacob, MD & CEO at Experion Technologies, says, "Of all the achievements we have celebrated this year, this one is our most proud laurel by far! Experion has always been about the people that work here - every client we win, every project we exceed expectations with, is thanks to the amazing people who commit themselves to our cause of building solutions of unparalleled excellence. To know that every Experionite believes they are valued here, and have found a sanctuary within our walls to learn and grow is the most rewarding news I have received! We will continue to do our very best for our ever-growing family - Experion will always strive to be a place that its people are proud to call home."

