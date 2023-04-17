Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Art of Healing Cancer, a Gurgaon-based globally renowned precision and integrative oncology institution, is eager to share the latest findings from ongoing studies on the potential application of the COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2DG) in cancer treatment. These studies aim to explore whether inhibiting glucose uptake in cancer cells using 2DG could enhance the effectiveness of conventional cancer treatments. More information about Art of Healing Cancer can be found on their website at www.artofhealingcancer.com.

Cancer cells are known to rely heavily on glucose uptake. This helps cancer cells to generate precursors for fatty acid, amino acid and nucleic acid synthesis leading to increase in their rapid growth and proliferation. Clinical data suggest that 2DG, a drug initially developed to inhibit glucose metabolism in viruses, may have promising applications in cancer treatment. By preventing glucose from entering cancer cells, 2DG could potentially weaken and starve the cells, making traditional treatments like chemotherapy and radiotherapy more effective.

Dr Mandeep Singh, Surgical & Molecular Oncologist; Chief Mentor at the globally renowned precision and integrative oncology institution Art of Healing Cancer, explains the scientific basis for this approach: "Cancer cells have a higher metabolic rate than normal cells, which makes them particularly susceptible to disruptions in glucose metabolism. 2DG competes with glucose and cancer cells take up 2-DG in preference to normal cells due to higher expression of glucose transporters. This leads to the accumulation of 2-DG-6-P within the cell, causing depletion of ATP i.e., the energy reserve of the cell, in this case, cancer cell leading to increased cell death. There are lot of published as well as ongoing studies exploring the potential of repurposing 2DG, a drug originally developed for COVID treatment, as a novel approach to target cancer cells and increase the efficacy of conventional cancer therapies."

Arpan Talwar, Founder of Art of Healing Cancer, shared his enthusiasm for the ongoing studies and the center's commitment to innovation: "At Art of Healing Cancer, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to enhance the effectiveness of conventional treatments, and keeping a close eye on these new studies is a testament to that commitment. We are eager to share research insights as we work to understand the potential of 2DG in cancer treatment."

AOHC is contributing to the ongoing work being done on 2DG with the goal of establishing a solid scientific foundation for the use of 2DG in cancer treatment. If successful, this new approach could potentially revolutionize cancer care, offering patients a more effective and less invasive treatment option.

For more information about Art of Healing Cancer and their pioneering work in cancer treatment, please visit their website at www.artofhealingcancer.com.

