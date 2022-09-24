New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI/ATK): The Big Eyes project started as a yacht lift and quickly evolved into a blockchain ecosystem. Big Eyes, a cute cat, plans to pull the resources of a community of like-minded people.

When this goal comes to light, Big Eyes plans to create a pool of funds and use a fraction of it to save marine life. The charity donation is crucial because marine life gives food to cats!

Meanwhile, Big Eyes will also feature a meme token, $BIG, and an NFT collection. The team will ensure that $BIG attains the top-100 coins by market valuation. Similarly, Big Eyes NFTs will reach the top-ten spot.

In case you don't know, cats possess some unique traits. These traits are significant since Big Eyes developers will integrate them into the emerging ecosystem. Consider three of them:

Cats are sociable: if you want to go fast, go alone. But to go far, go as a pride! This rule applies to most crypto projects, and Big Eyes won't be left out. The Big Eyes ecosystem won't be built in secret. Instead, the team will have continuous social media and digital marketing efforts.

Cats are hard to kill: Big Eyes is also aiming to be a top crypto project and not just a memecoin that depends on unsustainable hype to survive.

Cats are active: cats don't waste energy. Likewise, Big Eyes will not waste the resources of its community member but will expend it to build multiple DeFi products.

Big Eyes vs. BNB ChainBNB Chain started as two blockchains - Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain. However, Binance decided to merge those two networks into BNB Chain.

The result? A fully decentralized and highly scalable network.

The following are exciting features of the BNB Chain:

- It is 35 times faster than average Ethereum Virtual Machines (EVMs).

- It features a single native coin, BNB.

- Ultra-low gas fees, etc.

Binance uses BNB to offer about a 25% discount on trading fees. So far, Binance's discount program has been one of the most effective among other crypto exchanges. Additionally, Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume.

Big Eyes vs. MonkeyBucksMonkeyLeague is a blockchain-based football game. Here, monkey-themed NFTs play football matches in stadiums that are also NFTs. Monkey League is similar to physical football in many ways. Consider the following:

- Teams: you need at least four MonkeyPlayer NFTs to compete in a game. Each will serve essential functions like Goalkeeper, Defender, Striker, and Midfielder.

- Competition: unlike in physical football, the team does not comprise 11 players. However, MonkeyLeague is a game of two teams competing to score the highest goals.

- Stadium: people or teams own authentic stadiums, and football organizers always pay to use them. Similarly, team owners can purchase stadium NFTs to host games. Further, they can rent out their stadium for other teams to compete.

There are two kinds of NFTs in the MonkeyLeague ecosystem. Firstly, MonkeyPlayers that form the teams compete in matches. Secondly, stadiums where teams compete to win football games.

MonkeyBucks (MBS) is a utility token and a crypto asset for exchanging assets within MonkeyLeague. Moreover, it serves as a reward token for those who win matches and tournaments.

How to Buy Big EyesBig Eyes has successfully sold out the first stage of its token presale. Currently, presale stage two is live. Once again, investors have the opportunity of entering this ecosystem early.

Buying $BIG is not much of a task. You only need a crypto wallet with BNB, ETH, or USDT. Meanwhile, if you do not have those coins, you can buy any of them on Moonpay using a debit card.

Once a funded wallet is ready:

1. Go to the Big Eyes website from your wallet browser

2. Click "Buy Now" on the homepage

3. Connect your wallet to the Big Eyes website

4. Enter the value of the crypto you'll use to buy $BIG

5. Finalize your purchase by authorizing it on your wallet

Big Eyes developers have secured a Certik audit certifying that the project's code is secure and not easy to hack. Therefore, investors can be sure that this emerging memecoin is a safe investment with massive potential.

