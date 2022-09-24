The traditional festival of Navratri is barely a couple of days away and we're busy prepping our wardrobe for all the same. While we personally believe in going traditional every season, there are others who prefer the usual lehenga choli and while we have helped them pick some of the best looks of all times, it's time we focus on the traditional ones. Now, those who are Bollywood fanatics would know that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is obsessed with Garba songs and has one in almost all his movies. So watching his movie songs could be one way to go for it! New Mehndi Designs for Navratri 2022: Simple Maa Durga Mehandi Designs and Festive Henna Patterns To Celebrate Nine Nights of Goddess Shakti (Watch Videos).

But, what if you're too busy to watch all these songs or are simply running out of time? Well, fret not for we are here to lend you a helping hand. We have personally handpicked five of the best movie-inspired Garba looks for your Dandiya celebration this year and they are definitely worth your time. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Deepika Padukone in Ram Leela, the list has all the good names and all the fine looks that you can try. So, go ahead and start scrolling. Navratri 2022 Day 1 Colour and Date: From Disha Parmar to Hina Khan, TV Actresses Who Give Perfect Festive Inspiration in Traditional Attires!

Deepika Padukone from Ram Leela

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nushrratt Bharuccha from Dream Girl

Nushrratt Bharuccha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mahira Khan from Raees

Mahira Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Warina Hussain from Loveyatri

Warina Hussain (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now, that you have zeroed in on your favourite look, go ahead and start hunting for that similar outfit. And on a different note, here's wishing y'all a very Happy Navratri.

