New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI/ATK): Fantasy JK is an online gaming channel for sports lovers to engage in virtual gaming and a lot more.

During the first lockdown, when people had to stay at home and were glued to their smart devices, online gaming saw a tremendous rise in engagement and gaming activities. Since then, people have developed a taste for online gaming.

Fantasy sports are also internet-based gaming where sports fans can create teams of actual sportspersons and earn points (also known as fantasy points) based on the result of the real-life match or tournament. Fantasy JK is one of the leading channels that lets users engage in online gaming efficiently.

Fantasy JK channels are on YouTube and Telegram platforms where it posts, discusses, and uploads videos about the current affairs in the sports world. It acts as a guide for people new to the fantasy sports world. Fantasy JK is extremely adept in fantasy sports, especially basketball and cricket. It was created by Jeevesh Kumar, popularly known as JK, in 2018. A venture that started with 100 followers now has a whopping 14.5K followers on YouTube.

JK has in-depth knowledge about sports and the fantasy sports industry. He has a stunning familiarity with all sports, especially basketball and cricket. JK has an impressive cognition of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Indian Premier League (IPL). His wisdom and passion for sports got him multiple wins in NBA grand leagues.

Apart from fantasy sports, JK has a keen interest in composing and singing rap music. He released his first song Tujhe Bhul Jaunga on YouTube in October 2020. He aspires to make a mark as a fantasy sports influencer and make a career in the rap music industry too.

Fantasy JK's expertise and in-depth awareness have helped it to build a unique brand identity and goodwill among sports enthusiasts. The Telegram channel of Fantasy JK has more than 26K subscribers. Fantasy JK's has built a hub for sports fanatics by delivering quality content about sports that are relevant, informational, and offer a deep insight into the world of fantasy sports.

As the fantasy sports industry thrives, Fantasy JK will reach new pinnacles and expand its reach to more sports enthusiasts. Fantasy JK is a flourishing business built on the foundation of skills, proficiency, industry knowledge and dexterities. Sports fanatics can find Fantasy JK on the internet by the username @FantasyJK.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)