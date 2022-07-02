New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/SRV): One of India's leading online legal platforms, FastInfo Legal Services Pvt Ltd is relaunching its Online RTI Application website on July 24, 2022. One must always remember where his roots lie; in connection with the line, FastInfo Group is going to provide free advice for RTI Applications.

The journey of FastInfo Group started with an investment of Rs 1000 and today the company has evolved to become one of the leading companies in the legal sector with a turnover of crores. The first venture of FastInfo Group was Online RTI Application.

Every citizen should have access to public information; however, most people hesitate to file an RTI application simply because of its lengthy procedure and complexity. The Managing Director of FastInfo Group, Rajesh Kewat, has personal experience with this because he was an RTI activist for ten years. He intended to offer that essential assistance through an online portal - Online RTI Application to demonstrate that it is a simple process and that common people can readily assert their rights. It laid the groundwork for a closer relationship with the general public and society.

"We want to encourage people to know their fundamental rights and act on them. RTI is the best weapon to fight against corruption and lazy bureaucrats. With the launch of this website, people can file their RTI applications easily without having to worry about lengthy procedures. Above all we are giving the advice free of cost to bridge the gap between affordability and accessibility, " said Rajesh Kewat, Founder and MD of FastInfo Group.

Kewat's first venture, the Online RTI Application, provided him with the chance to give back to society and paved the way for the establishment of five FastInfo Group subsidiaries: FastInfo Class, Online Legal India, Innovative Bharat, OnlyDesi, and Online Class India. The Online RTI Application platform holds a special place in Kewat's heart because it triggered the beginning of his entrepreneurial journey. As a gesture of appreciation towards society and to mark the launch of his first website, he decided to make the advice offered on the Online RTI Application free for the masses.

As far as the future plans of the company are concerned, Kewat plans to provide assistance in the form of chat support round the clock. To connect more to the ground-level reality, activists are to be made a part of the team so as to gain their knowledgeable insights.

Apart from Online RTI Application, FastInfo Group has another venture in the legal domain in the form of Online Legal India. It is one of India's leading online legal service providers. The services offered are company registration, GST registration, consumer complaint and trademark registration to name a few.

The main objective of the company is to provide legal services to the common people at a reasonable cost so that every section of society can afford it and the company is readily working towards it.

