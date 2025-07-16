VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 16: Acclaimed filmmaker, writer, and poet Barnali Ray Shukla has been appointed to the Advisory Panel of the Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS), India's first industry-led creative incubator established under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and affiliated with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Academy.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch in India in January 2026, Likely To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and CoE OLED Display; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The appointment recognizes Barnali Ray Shukla's significant contributions to the Indian film industry and her continued efforts toward skill development, mentorship, and empowerment of emerging talent. Known for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic to sustain livelihoods within the film fraternity, Shukla's inclusion on the panel highlights IICS's commitment to real-world industry insights and inclusive talent growth.

IICS, chaired by Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookuty and led by Grammy Award-winning musician Shankar Mahadevan, operates under the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC). The institute is set to launch its first campus in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, with plans for nine more across the country. The Advisory Panel plays a crucial role in guiding the institute's curriculum, training modules, and strategic direction, with a focus on bridging the gap between formal education and hands-on industry experience.

Also Read | Ladakh Road Accident: 2 Dead As Passenger Vehicle Skids Off Road and Plunges Into Gorge Near Gumri in Kargil District.

Barnali Ray Shukla joins an esteemed group of industry leaders on the panel, including National Award-winning director Girish Kasaravalli, filmmaker Rahul Rawail, Shonali Bose, Sreekar Prasad, Bina Paul, and Shibashish Sarkar. Her appointment further strengthens the institute's vision of fostering a new generation of media professionals equipped with both technical expertise and creative vision.

Welcoming the new appointment, Amit Behl, Hon. Secretary of MESC and Chief Mentor at IICS, said, "We are delighted to have Barnali Ray Shukla on board. Her extensive experience in content creation, training, and real-time film production will be a valuable addition to the advisory ecosystem. Her involvement is aligned with our larger goal to position India's media and entertainment sector as a global force."

With a career spanning films like Kucch Luv Jaisaa, Joon and Once Upon A Sky, Barnali has consistently demonstrated a passion for storytelling and community-driven initiatives. Her appointment signals a step forward in IICS's mission to elevate India's creative industries through mentorship and structured skilling.

For media queries, contact:

Anish Basu

Email: anish.reporter@gmail.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)