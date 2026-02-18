BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18: In a meaningful step toward improving student health and learning conditions, FIMER has installed a 1,000-litre RO water filtration system at BMV Nursery, Primary & High School in Bhaktarahalli, Karnataka, run by BMV Education Trust, ensuring reliable access to safe drinking water for the first time in the school's four-decade history.

For nearly 40 years, students at the institution had no direct access to purified drinking water. Recognizing this critical need, FIMER funded the project -- including civil works and installation -- with a total CSR investment of Rs. 6.2 lakh. The initiative is designed to enhance hygiene standards, support rural education infrastructure, and improve everyday well-being for students and staff.

The facility was formally inaugurated on 14 February, 2026 by Payal Poonacha - CHRO (FIMER INDIA) and Upasana Boruah (Marketing Manager - FIMER INDIA), in the presence of distinguished guests, including State Policy Planning Commission Vice-Chairman and local MLA Shri B.R. Patil and respected trustees of the institution. BMV Educational Institute president Shri BV Munegowda, Secretary Shri L. Kalappa, Trustees Shri Sante Naraswamy and village leaders Shri Chidanandamurthy were amongst the distinguished guests present at the inauguration.

KN Sreevatsa, Group Co-CEO, FIMER, said:"Access to clean drinking water is essential for every child's health and academic growth. We are proud that this initiative delivers a lasting benefit to students who previously lacked this basic necessity."

Shri L. Kalappa, Secretary, BMV Education Trust, added:"This support from FIMER is truly transformative for our school community. Having safe drinking water on campus is a major milestone that will positively impact our students every single day."

This initiative reflects FIMER's continued commitment to community development and creating meaningful, sustainable social impact, especially in underserved rural areas. It also highlights the company's broader CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) vision of strengthening essential social infrastructure while supporting national development priorities.

