BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 25: FinAlyzer, a leading platform for financial close automation, consolidation, and reporting, today announced a strategic partnership with Assets Roster, a specialist in digitized asset management and physical asset verification. The collaboration aims to bring together two complementary strengths to transform governance, reporting, and asset visibility in the current regulatory environment.

Also Read | 'Salman Khan Logon Ke Career...': 'Bigg Boss 19' Contestant Pranit More's Old Stand-Up Jokes About Bollywood Superstar's Driving and Farmhouse Resurfaces After 'BB19' Premiere - WATCH.

Assets Roster enables organizations to maintain real-time visibility and compliance over their fixed assets, a growing area of scrutiny for auditors and regulators. When paired with FinAlyzer's expertise in financial consolidation and reporting, the partnership provides CFOs and finance leaders with a broader suite of trusted solutions that strengthen governance, enhance compliance, and ensure transparency across both financial and physical assets.

Venkatachalam PK, CEO of FinAlyzer, said:

Also Read | Who Is Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, Latest Internet Sensation? All About President Droupadi Murmu’s ADC Winning Hearts With Acts of Grace and Humility (View Photos and Videos).

"With regulatory expectations rising and governance under sharper focus, this partnership enables finance teams to eliminate blind spots and drive end-to-end reporting integrity - from fixed assets to financial statements."

Rajat Bansal, Director of Assets Roster, commented:

"We're thrilled to join hands with FinAlyzer to offer integrated fixed asset management and financial consolidation solutions. This partnership brings together deep domain expertise and advanced technology to enhance compliance, control, and decision-making for enterprises across India, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia--unlocking new value through seamless, end-to-end reporting."

This partnership reinforces both companies' shared commitment to enabling CFOs and finance leaders with tools that go beyond compliance, empowering them to deliver true governance, stronger control, and strategic value in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)