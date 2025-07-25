New Delhi [India], 25 July (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman honoured several Income Tax officers for their exceptional contributions to the department during the celebration of the 166th Income Tax Day, recognising decades of service in modernising India's tax administration.

The ceremony, held on Thursday, highlighted the transformation of the Income Tax Department from manual processes to AI-driven systems, with the Finance Minister acknowledging officers who have been instrumental in driving these changes across their careers spanning over two decades.

Chief Commissioner Surbhi Ahluwalia received special recognition for her remarkable three-decade career that has set new benchmarks in tax administration.

Her leadership spans multiple critical areas including field operations, policy reform, complex litigation management, and innovative taxpayer outreach initiatives.

Ahluwalia's most notable contribution has been her groundbreaking work in modernising the department's communication strategy.

As the longest-serving media coordinator of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), she pioneered and led the department's strategic foray into structured social media usage, transforming how the Income Tax Department engages with taxpayers and addresses their grievances.

Her leadership in official language cadre reforms has also been instrumental in making tax processes more accessible to diverse linguistic communities across India.

Chief Commissioner Anurag Sahai received the Certificate of Meritorious Service for his outstanding contributions to administrative and infrastructure reforms.

His achievements include developing and establishing the Central Processing Centre in Bengaluru and strengthening preventive vigilance as Chief Vigilance Officer of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Sahai also executed India's first equalisation levy survey in international taxation, modernised exemption processes, and represented India at international anti-corruption and tax forums.

Director General Investigation Manoj Pandey was recognised for his diverse contributions across the Income Tax Department, UPSC, Department of Expenditure, and Competition Commission of India.

His notable achievements include establishing the Income Tax Office in Gandhinagar within two months of posting and conducting successful search and seizure operations while contributing significantly to antitrust case investigations.

The Finance Minister specially felicitated the team behind the groundbreaking nudge campaign that boosted voluntary compliance on foreign assets and income.

The team included Sitesh Varma (Joint Commissioner, CBDT Delhi), Harshit Bansal (Joint Commissioner, Karnal), and Avnish Giri (Income Tax Inspector, CBDT Delhi).

Through their data-driven, non-intrusive outreach approach, the team successfully encouraged over 30,000 taxpayers to voluntarily declare foreign assets and income worth more than Rs 1,089 crore--an achievement previously recognised by the Finance Minister in the Parliament.

In addition to these prominent recognitions, numerous other officers across various ranks were also awarded for their exemplary work and dedication to the department's mission.

"The Tax Administration has not just responded to change--we have driven it," Ravi Agarwal, Chairman, CBDT stated, highlighting the shift from manual files to AI-driven insights, physical scrutiny to faceless assessments, and basic enforcement to a trust-based system.

The nudge campaign exemplifies this transformation, using behavioral insights and transactional data to detect discrepancies in undisclosed income, incorrect deductions, or high-risk claims.

Rather than launching complex compliance measures immediately, the system enables taxpayers to voluntarily review and update their filings.

"This is enforcement with empathy, reflecting the department's evolving mindset to trust first," Agarwal explained.

The Chairman revealed that work is underway on the new Income Tax Bill 2025, developed entirely in-house without external consultants.

The department is currently drafting rules, forms, and procedures that will define how the new law functions in practice.

"Just like the bill, these will reflect our shared commitment to clarity, simplicity, and taxpayer convenience," Agarwal assured.

Operating across 583 stations nationwide--from small districts to major metros--the department's officers and staff have consistently delivered despite infrastructure challenges and limited resources in many areas. Chairman concluded by acknowledging every department member: "To every officer, every inspector, every tax assistant, every administrative team member--thank you. This day is yours." (ANI)

