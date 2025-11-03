PNN

New Delhi [India], November 3:Fischer Medical Ventures' subsidiary, FlynnCare Health Innovations Pvt Ltd, secured the Silver Medal at the prestigious ARCA 2025 International Innovations Exhibition (Zagreb, Croatia). This award, achieved while representing IFIA Bharat, validates the market-leading potential of FlynnCare's AI-powered Screening and Preventive Health Platform.

Fischer Medical Ventures Limited (FISCHER | 524743 | INE771F01041)

Competing against 400 global innovations, the recognition underscores our strategic commitment to accessible, technology-driven preventive care and marks a significant milestone for the Group's innovation efforts.

FlynnCare Health Innovations Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fischer Medical Ventures Limited, is proud to announce it has been awarded the Silver Medal at the prestigious 23rd International Innovations Exhibition - ARCA 2025.

The award, presented in Zagreb, Croatia, recognizes FlynnCare's cutting-edge AI-powered Screening and Preventive Health Platform, which was showcased while representing India through IFIA Bharat.

Held from October 16th to 18th, 2025, ARCA is one of Europe's leading platforms for breakthrough innovations, featuring over 400 innovations from more than 30 countries. The exhibition is organized by the Union of Croatian Innovators and supported by the International Federation of Inventors' Associations (IFIA).

FlynnCare's platform was honored for its potential to transform early risk detection and community health management. Representing India through IFIA Bharat, FlynnCare showcased its comprehensive Screening and Preventive Health Platform, demonstrating how digital technology and AI can transform early detection, community-based health management, and continuum care.

FlynnCare enables accessible screening and preventive care solutions across community and clinical settings, promoting early risk detection and population health management. Through its AI-powered digital screening platforms and smart health kiosks, FlynnCare empowers individuals to take charge of their health -- enabling timely intervention before diseases progress. By combining AI-driven insights with field-level engagement, preventive healthcare becomes both inclusive and impactful.

Through its eHAP ecosystem, the company integrates AI-powered diagnostic and screening tools across multiple health domains -- including point-of-care vitals (through health kiosks), cardiovascular and lung health, mental health, eye health, oral health, audiology, women's health, and cancer screening -- along with preventive and molecular wellness assessments and palliative care support modules for patients requiring long-term or end-of-life care.

This recognition at ARCA 2025 underscores FlynnCare's commitment to advancing affordable, technology-driven preventive and continuum healthcare, marking a proud milestone for Indian innovation on the global stage.

This international recognition reflects our unwavering belief that healthcare must begin with prevention and accessibility. At FlynnCare, our mission is to bring intelligent, inclusive, and affordable screening solutions to every corner of society -- from urban clinics to the most remote communities.

Commenting on the update, Mr. Ravindran Govindan, Chairman and Managing Director of Fischer Medical Ventures Limited, said: "As we continue to grow, our focus remains on expanding AI driven screening and preventive health network, integrating early detection programs for cancer, cardiovascular, and mental health, and strengthening our palliative care pathways.

The Silver Medal at ARCA 2025 is not just an award; it is a reaffirmation of our vision to create a connected health ecosystem where technology, compassion, and innovation converge to improve lives. I dedicate this achievement to our teams, partners, and the healthcare workers who bring these innovations to life every day."

Ms. Svetlana Rao, Executive Director, added: "At FlynnCare, we are redefining how preventive and primary healthcare is delivered across geographies through an integrated, technology enabled approach.

In our international deployments, AI-enabled point-of-care screening solutions are empowering community and rural health facilities to perform vital health assessments and identify early indicators of disease. The screening data is seamlessly integrated into the FlynnCare Clinical Management Solution (CMS), enabling healthcare technicians at Rural Health Units to efficiently manage daily operations and capture detailed patient assessment information.

The platform's Tele-Diagnosis capability connects these frontline health units with doctors at secondary and tertiary hospitals, allowing specialists to review clinical data in real time and create personalized treatment plans. The FlynnCare CMS, designed with interoperability, can securely integrate with national health information platforms and digital health ecosystems, ensuring that each patient's data supports continuity of care and collaborative clinical decision-making. Together, these elements form a coordinated Patient Care Pathway -- from screening and diagnosis to treatment and follow-up -- leading to improved health outcomes, higher patient satisfaction, and enhanced operational efficiency for healthcare providers.

FlynnCare remains committed to scaling this model globally, combining technology, accessibility, and compassion to build a truly connected and preventive healthcare ecosystem."

