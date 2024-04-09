PRNewswire

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9: Five Iron Golf India, India's first urban golf entertainment venue celebrated its corporate partner, Top Golf Callaway Brands, a stakeholder in Five Iron Golf, Inc. Five Iron Golf India along with several other partners namely Golfoy, Fairgame, Decathlon Sporting Goods, Mercedes Benz Silver Arrows, Grand Venice Mall, Radisson Hotels and Expo Inn and Suites Noida came together to create a fantastic pop-up store full of premium lifestyle brands such as Travis Matthews apparel, OGIO luggage and travel bags, Callaway's full line of Paradym AI Smoke drivers and AI - One putters.

One highlight of the event featured pro golfer, Jesse Grewal, a master professional and recipient of the Dronacharya Award, a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the game of golf, administered a Master Class in golf. Grewal indicated where the growth of the golf industry was headed and was emphatic that "....we definitely need more of these places" [sic] referring to Five Iron Golf India.

The event also featured the official launch of Fairgame, a golf, lifestyle and social app in the Indian market. Its co-founders, Eric Mayville and Ben Clymer together with Andrew Haynes and Adam Scott, a Masters Champion and finalist in the British Open, launched the social app which is sure to improve the golfing experience in India.

Inside the Five Iron Golf facilities were many contests, demos and club fittings culminating with the Jesse Grewal Master Class. The setting was both instructive and informative and the facility was electric with golf related activities while 5i Golf staff provided expert food & beverage service amidst a great vibe. Callaway was receiving rave reviews for its new Paradym AI Smoke technology with many adding this new technology to their bag to improve their game. Performing exceedingly well were the Callaway expert club fitters who were able to make efficient use of their time in the 5i facilities allowing guests to progressively jump simulator-to-simulator using Trackman technology to collect member and guest swing data all day in advance of guest's respective club fitting sessions. "Today we saw the best of Callaway Golf and their personnel combining new Paradym AI Smoke technology with Trackman TPS technology striving for the perfect head and shaft combination, truly a golfer's dream experience," says Five Iron Golf India owner Gregg Hayden who is from New York City.

About Five Iron Golf:

Five Iron Golf is a leading name in the indoor golf industry, offering state-of-the-art golf simulators and a welcoming atmosphere for golf enthusiasts of all ages. With over 30 studios in the USA and Singapore, Five Iron Golf is committed to making golf accessible, enjoyable, and rewarding for everyone.

For more information, visit http://www.fiveirongolf.in/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381443/Jesse_Grewal_Golf.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2089257/Five_Iron_Golf_Logo.jpg

