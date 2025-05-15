PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15: Ishaara, a renowned restaurant known for its authentic Indian cuisine, is presenting a unique culinary festival titled Maratha Virasat - Flavours of the Empire. Curated by Sonal Naik Nimbalkar Mahurkar, the festival is being hosted at Phoenix Palassio, Lucknow, from 16th May onwards. The event aims to revive and showcase royal recipes from the Maratha Empire, giving guests a chance to experience long-forgotten dishes.

Ishaara, a restaurant by Bellona Hospitality, offers unique concepts and flavors, allowing guests to experience India's forgotten and traditional delicacies. This food festival highlights the rich, diverse culinary heritage of the Maratha rulers, setting it apart from mainstream Maharashtrian cuisine. The festival showcases royal recipes passed down through generations in Maratha households, emphasizing regional variations across the Maratha dominion. It revives culinary history by featuring dishes once prepared for warrior diets, ceremonial feasts, and royal banquets.

The menu has been curated by Sonal Naik Nimbalkar Mahurkar, a renowned Maratha culinary expert whose forefathers were related to the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and who also played an important role in Maratha history. She says, "The menu provides an opportunity to share royal heritage and offer palatial dishes known for their intricate preparation and ceremonial presentation. The Maratha dishes are influenced by regions such as Rajasthan, Nepal, and other allied princely states, with traditional masalas, refined over centuries, forming the core of Maratha flavors. Bringing this menu to a new city allows people to explore these rich culinary traditions."

Prashant Issar, Managing Director of Bellona Hospitality, stated, "Ishaara is dedicated to reviving authentic, long-lost dishes, offering people the opportunity to explore and experience the unique flavors of India's diverse culinary culture and traditions. After introducing Undivided Punjab in Lucknow, we are now presenting another distinct culinary experience, hoping it will be enjoyed and cherished by all."

Sonal was introduced to the traditions of elaborate feasting and royal culinary rituals from a young age. She is now committed to reviving authentic Maratha flavors, many of which are at risk of disappearing. At Ishaara Lucknow, guests will experience unique Maratha flavors and a curated menu featuring dishes from various cities once ruled by the Maratha Empire--such as Satara, Kolhapur, Indore, Nagpur, Baroda, Sangli, Gwalior, Sawantwadi, and Sandur-- and will also have the opportunity to view exhibitions of antique cookware, heirloom spice blends, and archival photographs.

About Bellona Hospitality :

Bellona Hospitality, a subsidiary of The Phoenix Mills Ltd., operates 39 restaurants across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. Founded in 2014 and based in Mumbai, it offers nine distinct brands, including Ishaara, Dobaraa, and Caffe Allora. Focused on innovation, sustainability, and quality, it delivers exceptional dining with curated ambiance and expert-crafted beverages. For more information, please visit: https://www.bellonahospitality.com/ishaara

