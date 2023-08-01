PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 1: FlowerAura, India's leading online gifting platform, is delighted to announce its hassle-free international Rakhi delivery service, allowing siblings across the globe to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with utmost convenience and joy.

FlowerAura is set to redefine the gifting experience for customers worldwide. The brand's USPs lie in its commitment to ensuring a seamless gifting experience for everyone. With a solid international network of Rakhi delivery to USA, UK, UAE, Australia, Canada, and twenty-six more countries, along with the dispatch centers strategically located within the delivery country, the company guarantees efficient and timely delivery of Rakhi to destinations worldwide.

FlowerAura has a comprehensive collection of 500+ unique Rakhi designs handpicked from various regions of India. Every Rakhi is carefully packaged to ensure safe transportation, reflecting FlowerAura's dedication to delivering joy in pristine condition. "We are proud to offer an unparalleled collection of handcrafted artisanal rakhis, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of India. Our diverse range includes traditional designs like Zari, Zardosi, Meenakari, Pachi work, Kundan, along with divine Rakhis, bracelet Rakhis, personalised Rakhis, etc." shared Shrey Sehgal, CEO of FlowerAura. He added, "We believe that Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the eternal bond between siblings, and we aim to make it extraordinary for everyone, no matter where they are in the world."

With 10,000+ international orders fulfilled in 2022 for Raksha Bandhan, FlowerAura's success underscores the growing demand for sending Rakhi abroad, and the brand has projected a 50 per cent growth. The diaspora of Indians residing abroad is a testament to the widespreadness of this auspicious festival, which strengthens family ties and transcends geographical boundaries.

As international rakhi delivery gains prominence, FlowerAura's services, such as the delivery of Rakhi to Australia, Germany, Singapore, etc., emerge as the ideal solution for siblings longing to celebrate the festival together, even when separated by vast distances. FlowerAura provides a comprehensive Rakhi guide, helping everyone choose the perfect Rakhi, gifts, and combos for their beloved siblings, ensuring a memora

ble and personalised experience.

With FlowerAura's commitment to bridging borders, siblings worldwide can now express their love, respect, and gratitude on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The brand's website and mobile application allow everyone to select from a wide assortment of handcrafted rakhi's and gift options from the comfort of their home and send the chosen tokens overseas conveniently.

About FlowerAura

FlowerAura: When words are not enough!

FlowerAura acknowledges the profound impact of gifting on relationships. Gifts go beyond physical exchange, fostering heartfelt connections and emotional bonds. In 2010, Himanshu Chawla and Shrey Sehgal spearheaded the company's establishment, with the first retail outlet in Gurgaon. With an extensive network of fulfilment centres, channel stores, and dark stores, we deliver gifts to over 600 cities in India and various international locations. FlowerAura is more than a brand; it promises to make your celebrations extraordinary, exceeding your expectations at every step. Our website, retail stores, and presence on popular e-commerce platforms ensure easy access to our vast collection of gifts.

