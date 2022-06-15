New Delhi [India]/Foster City (California) [Singapore] June 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Folloze today welcomes repliCMO as its newest alliance partner, with a focus on B2B enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region. The two companies will create new B2B revenue solutions that help enterprises in APAC compete and win in a new digital-first marketplace.

The global pandemic accelerated digital transformation and changed the nature of B2B buying and selling forever. As a result, marketing teams are now owning more of the lead-to-revenue cycle. The Folloze platform makes it easy for marketers to plan and launch any revenue-generating program and tactic across a buyer journey that's now 100 per cent digital. The platform harnesses customer and intent data with personalized content experiences to power demand centers and landing pages, high-touch events, channel programs, ABM, cross-sell and upsell, and much more.

repliCMO brings strategic marketing expertise, alliances, and smooth execution systems to enterprise clients, effectively extending the capabilities and reach of the chief marketing officer (CMO) function. Together, Folloze and repliCMO will leverage these respective strengths to help enterprise companies reimagine their GTM and better align with the digital-first expectations of today's modern B2B buyer.

"We now operate in a world where the B2B buying journey is 100 per cent digital," said Etai Beck, CEO and Co-founder at Folloze. "repliCMO shares our vision of reimagining the buyer journey through the activation of customer data and the automated delivery of personalized experiences with high-value human engagement. Their strong enterprise B2B track record, and established footprint in the APAC region made the prospect of collaborating a clear win. Together, Folloze and repliCMO are the natural solution for clients seeking new ways to stand out in a crowded digital landscape."

"Marketing has always been more than a service - in a world where there are multiple products in a single category, it's marketing intellectual property (IP) that creates the brand and differentiates it in the minds of customers," said Ruchika Rana Malhotra, Founder and CEO of repliCMO. "Particularly at a time of intense IPO and funding activity in APAC, brand is a significant driver of value. Together with Folloze, we can help enterprise CMOs smartly structure their account-based marketing strategies and deliver on them with focused, appealing, and relevant digital content, ultimately making the buyer journey easier."

Folloze builds the leading B2B Buyer Experience Platform. With Folloze, sales and marketing teams can quickly create rich, personalized, and value-added experiences that maximize the revenue impact across the entire customer journey.

repliCMO is a management consulting firm specializing in marketing IP creation and delivery in the B2B space. repliCMO's forte is creating marketing IP in technology and emerging technology ecosystems - Fintech, Cybersecurity, SaaS, Cloud computing, Proptech, Infratech, AI, AR, IoT and Blockchain.

