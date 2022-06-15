Men’s Health Week is observed to make men think a little and know more about their health. It is observed every year from June 13 to June 19. Men’s Health Week is about healthy bodies, hard exercise, a good diet and regular visits to the doctor. This week allows everyone to encourage men and boys to take better care of their health and to seek help or treatment at an early stage. As you celebrate Men’s Health Week 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a list of 5 ways to naturally boost testosterone levels in men, which is an essential male hormone. Men’s Health Week 2022: From Chocolates to Watermelons, 5 Foods Men Must Eat for a Healthy Life.

1. Lift Weights

Exercise is a solution to many problems. Weight training is best to improve testosterone levels in the short and long term. An extensive review study found that people who exercised regularly had higher testosterone levels.

2. Take Vitamin D

Though sunlight is the best source of vitamin D, one can also take a vitamin D supplement. Research shows that it has various health benefits and works as a natural testosterone booster.

3. Consume Fat, Protein and Carbs

Diet plays a significant role in keeping you healthy. Taking care of the long-term calorie intake and diet strategy is necessary. A balanced level of fat, protein and carbohydrates in your diet can optimise hormone levels and long-term health.

4. Have Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranate juice lowers the stress hormones such as cortisol and helps raise levels of sex hormones, including testosterone. It also puts you in a good mood by lowering your blood pressure.

5. Say No to Beer

Five days of regular consumption of beer drops your testosterone levels. Also, drinking excessive beer can lead one to shrunken testes, thin chest and beard hair and higher levels of the female hormone estrogen.

Testosterone is the primary sex hormone in males that plays a significant role in the development of the male reproductive system. This Men’s Health Week, opt for the natural ways to keep up your testosterone levels and lead a healthy life. Wishing everyone Happy Men’s Health Week 2022!

