Mumbai, February 14: Tata Group on Monday appointed former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci as chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of Air India. He will assume charge on or before April 1, 2022.

The Air India board met this afternoon to consider the candidature of Ilker Ayci. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, was a special invitee to this board meeting. The board after due deliberations approved the appointment of Ilker Ayci as the CEO & MD of Air India, Tata Sons said in a statement. Tata Sons Takes Control of Air India After the Strategic Disinvestment of Debt-Ridden National Carrier Completes.

Tata Group last month took over management and control of Air India from the government.

Reacting on Ilker Ayci appointment, N Chandrasekaran said, "Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to Tata Group where he would lead Air India in the new era."

Until very recently, Ilker Ayci was the chairman of Turkish Airlines. He was also on the board of the company prior to that.

Born in 1971 in Istanbul, Ayci is an alumnus of Bilkent University's Department of Political Science and Public Administration. Ayci resigned from the board of Turkish Airlines on January 26, 2022.

"I am delighted and honoured to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join Tata Group," Ayci said in the statement.

"Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilise the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality," Ayci said.

