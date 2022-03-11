New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The government on Friday appointed former financial services secretary Debasish Panda as chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for a period of three years.

Panda is a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 16-Year-Old Teen Drugged and Raped by 4 Men for Over 6 Days.

Panda served as Secretary, Department of Financial Services in the Union Finance Ministry, till January 31 this year.

According to official sources, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Panda's appointment as chairperson of IRDAI initially for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge. (ANI)

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Reportedly Interested in Signing Olympique Lyon's Moussa Dembele.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)