Manchester United are reportedly keeping a tab on striker Moussa Dembele, hoping to sign him in the upcoming summer transfer window ahead of the new season. The Red Devils have been left with a shortage of strike options with Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo both injured and would need a marksman, who could come in handy in such situations. Also, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who is on loan at Sevilla, are considering their futures at the club. Plus, the addition of Dembele would add a new look to their attack. Here's What Roman Abramovich's Sanctions Mean For Chelsea: Sale of the Club, Transfer and Other Things To Know About

The French striker's current contract at Lyon runs out at 2023 and is set to be a free agent next summer. It has been learnt that Ralf Rangnick wants a young striker at the club next season and Dembele is one of the options that they are looking at. Cavani reportedly looks set to make his Old Trafford exit at the end of the season. Should Manchester United fail to qualify for the Champions League, there would be a big question mark on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club. Thus, signing the 25-year old Dembele would be a good option for United.

Dembele currently is in good form this season, having scored five times in his last seven league appearances. The striker signed for Lyon in 2018 and has scored 41 goals for them in 95 appearances across competitions. Getting Dembele for a reported sum of £25m would be good business on United's part.

