Dubai [UAE], February 13: The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2023, a prestigious event acknowledging remarkable accomplishments in the healthcare sector, concluded with grandeur at the Al Sahara Desert Resort in Dubai, UAE, on December 10th, 2023. This esteemed occasion brought together luminaries from the healthcare industry to honor excellence and innovation.

The 2023 Forttuna Awards carried special significance as it represented a visionary initiative by its founders, Raul Handa and Aditii Handa. The couple's endeavor aimed to establish a platform recognizing and commending the relentless dedication of healthcare professionals and organizations worldwide.

Raul Handa, Founder and CEO of the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards, emphasized the imperative nature of acknowledging the relentless efforts of healthcare professionals amidst unprecedented global challenges. He stated, "Our objective with the Forttuna Awards was to inspire transformation and recognize individuals and organizations significantly impacting the well-being of communities."

Aditii Handa, Co-Founder and CBDO of the Forttuna Awards, shared her vision for the event, stating, "We aimed to create more than an awards ceremony but a platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration. The Forttuna Awards transcend mere recognition; they catalyze positive change."

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards for Healthcare Professionals 2023 featured various categories, including honors for hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and individual healthcare professionals, each meticulously curated to spotlight diverse facets of the industry.

The Awards Gala, set against the stunning backdrop of the Al Sahara Desert Resort, was a night to remember--with notable personalities such as Jimmy Mistry, CMD of Della Group, Dr Megha Aggarwal, and Vikas Bhambra from Healthcare Sector Skill Council, India, Ashish Tripathi, Founder of Tzar Labs, Dr Romit Purohit, Head of Health at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Eng. Ahmed Al Hosani, UAE's First Classical Singer and Founding Member of the Emirati Musicians' Association, and Yaqoob Al Ali, Executive Director and Private Advisor at the Office of His Highness Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, gracing the Awards Gala with their presence, making it a truly unforgettable evening.

Beyond an award ceremony, the gala unfolded as a splendid showcase of talent, featuring captivating performances by Actor/Entertainer Krushna Abhishek, DJ Sunny Leone, Moroccan Iraqi Singer Shatha Hassoun, Bollywood Music Director Duo Meet Brothers, and A Band of Boys. Hosted by the suave Vipul Roy, the event exuded glamour, celebration, and unmatched entertainment.

The Founders expressed gratitude to all participants, nominees, and partners whose contributions made the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2023 a resounding success. They warmly appreciated esteemed jury members' rigorous evaluation in a fair and transparent selection process.

As the curtain fell on the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2023, the healthcare community emerged inspired and invigorated, poised to continue shaping a healthier, more innovative future. Founders Raul Handa and Aditii Handa look forward to perpetuating this legacy, making the Forttuna Awards an even more significant force for positive change in the years ahead.

List of Winners: -

Minu Basi is the Wellness Visionary of the Year, Global.Dr. Basma Ghandourah is the Restorative Dentist of the Year, Middle East.

Dr. Michael Conner is the Healthcare and Wellness Educator of the Year, Global.

Dr. Sujit Kumar Bhattacharya is the Rheumatologist of the Year, India.

Dr. Minerva Kelada is the Lifetime Achievement Award, Global.

Geraldine Lo Monaco is an Energy Medicine Practitioner of the Year, Europe.

Dr. Rajesh Shetty - Dazzle Dental is the Dental Clinic of the Year, India.

Dr. Neeta Nagra is the young Healthcare Entrepreneur of the Year, Global.

Celestia Faith Chong is the Healthcare Marketer of the Year, Asia.

Dr. Krishnan Nair is the Orthodontist of the Year, UAE.

Badal Shah is the Healthcare Entrepreneur of the Year, Global.

Dr. Sylvia Paulig is the Ophthalmic Surgeon of the Year, Global.

Rohini Rajeev - The Able Mind is the Healthcare Startup of the Year, India.

Ashutosh Singh is the Yoga Guru of the Year, Asia.

Dr. Solfrid Sagstad and Stian Lavik are the Entrepreneurial team of the Year, Europe.

Dr. Jenny Bouraima - Urban Care is the HealthCare Start-up of the Year, Africa.

Alec Junaid Ali is the Healthcare Marketer of the Year, Global.

Dr. Pratit Samdani is the Physician of the Year, India.

Dr. Humeira Badsha is the Physician of the Year, Middle East.

Dr. Ryan Harvey is the Skin Cancer Specialist of the Year, Global.

Nada Munir Al Balushi is the CEO of the Year, Middle East.

Dr. Rania Hawayek - Circle Care is the Clinic of the Year, UAE.

Dr. Mohammed Hashmat Faheem is the Emergency Medicine Specialist of the Year, UAE.

Dr. Monika Kaushal is the Neonatologist of the Year, Asia.

Dr. Shallen Verma is the Dentist of the Year, Middle East.

Dr. Shwetha Kakkerla is the Oral Implantologist and Cosmetologist of the Year, India.

Jinal Jain - Kunal Pharma is the Pharma Distributor of the Year, India.

Dr. Kirti Mohan Marya is the CMO of the Year, UAE.

Dr. R K Marya is the LifetimeAchievement Award, India.

Hamdan Al Murshidi - Al Murshidi Medical Tourism is the Medical Travel Agency of the Year, UAE.

Dr. Puneet Wadhwa is the Pediatrician of the Year, UAE.

Dr. Rickson Pereira is the Dermatologist of the Year, India.

Adhip Iyer - Zennara is the Aesthetic and Wellness center of the Year, India.

Dr. Fahad Attar is the Orthopedic Surgeon of the Year, Global.

Dr. Mayank Vats is the Pulmonologist and Sleep Physician of the Year, UAE.

