Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd., and the NPS Trust (National Pension System Trust) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly enable educational outreach, knowledge exchange, and research collaboration to amplify awareness around retirement planning and long-term financial well-being in India.

"At FPSB India, we believe that financial education is not just a life skill - it is a life changer. This MoU with NPS Trust is a powerful opportunity to integrate retirement planning as a central theme of personal finance education and reach diverse segments of society with credible, action-oriented guidance," said Krishan Mishra, CEO, FPSB India.

The initiative aligns with the larger vision of strengthening long-term financial security and empowering individuals to make informed financial decisions throughout their life stages. Key initiatives under this MoU include:

-Joint Awareness Campaigns on NPS, NPS Vatsalya, APY, and other PFRDA-regulated schemes via seminars, digital outreach, and workshops.

-Targeted Outreach to institutions, enterprises, government bodies, and the general public to promote retirement planning awareness.

-Information Exchange & Research Collaboration to develop high-quality, relevant financial education content.

The MoU reinforces the commitment of both organizations to the Government of India's vision of financial inclusion and Viksit Bharat by providing the tools, resources, and knowledge to plan and secure one's financial future.

This strategic partnership aims to enhance the public's understanding of retirement planning and personal finance, especially among institutions, enterprises, government bodies, and the general public.

About FPSB India:

FPSB India is the leading financial planning body in India and is dedicated to establishing, upholding, and promoting professional standards in financial planning throughout India.

FPSB India offers the globally recognized CFP® certification, which represents excellence in financial planning through rigorous competency and ethical standards. It is home to over 3,215 CFP professionals in India and part of a global network of organizations representing more than 230,648 CFP professionals worldwide.

FPSB India is the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB Ltd.), the global standards-setting body for the financial planning profession and owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification program.

FPSB Ltd. owns the CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and the CFP® outside the United States. FPSB Ltd. licenses these marks to FPSB Institute India Pvt. Ltd to administer CFP certification in India. For more information, visit india.fpsb.org.

