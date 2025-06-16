Business News | Freshara Agro Exports Achieves Rs. 260+ Cr Total Revenue in FY25, Setting a New Milestone

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16: Freshara Agro Exports Limited specializes in procurement, processing, and exporting preserved gherkins and pickled vegetables, has released its audited financial results for H2 FY25.

Also Read | POCO F7 Likely To Launch in India on June 25 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip, 7,550mAh Battery and AMOLED Display; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Price.

Key Financial highlights:

In the second half of FY25 (H2 FY25), the company reported a total revenue of ₹15,322.11 lakhs, reflecting a robust 42.58% increase over the first half (H1 FY25), which stood at ₹10,746.11 lakhs. EBITDA also saw significant growth, rising 46.70% to ₹2,749.47 lakhs in H2 FY25 compared to ₹1,874.21 lakhs in H1 FY25. The EBITDA margin improved by 62.53 basis points, reaching 18.71% in H2 FY25, up from 18.08% in H1 FY25.

Also Read | Saudi Prince Al-Waleed Bin Khaled Bin Talal Woke Up From Coma After 20 Years? Here’s a Fact-Check of Viral Video Falsely Attributed to the ‘Sleeping Price’.

Profit After Tax (PAT) increased sharply by 53.02%, amounting to ₹1,741.05 lakhs in H2 FY25 against ₹1,137.81 lakhs in the first half. Correspondingly, the PAT margin improved by 86.86 basis points, moving up to 11.85% from 10.98%. Earnings Per Share (EPS) also rose by 16.14%, from ₹6.69 in H1 FY25 to ₹7.77 in H2 FY25, indicating stronger shareholder returns.

Business & Operations Highlights

Financial Strength:

Freshara holds ₹84 Crore in rated bank loan facilities and has maintained stable CRISIL ratings of BBB/Stable (long-term) and A3+ (short-term), reflecting a robust credit profile and supporting efficient financing for future growth.

Expansion Milestone Achieved:

Operationalized a state-of-the-art second manufacturing unit spread over 8 acres in Tirupattur District, Tamil Nadu, marking a major leap in production scale and operational efficiency.

The company commenced commercial production on January 2, 2025, at its 2nd manufacturing plant located in Chengilikuppam Village, Tirupattur District.

Enhanced Production Capacity:

- Processing Capacity: 75-100 MT/day

- Retail Packing: 6,000 jars/hour, scalable to 18,000 jars/hour

- Open Yard Storage: 300,000 sq. ft. for increased raw material handling

- Built-Up Area: 1,25,000 sq. ft. including warehousing and processing zones

Sustainable Infrastructure:Commissioned a 100KW solar power plant, reinforcing Freshara's commitment to energy efficiency and cost optimization.

Product Portfolio Expansion:Added new high potential products such as Green Pepper Corns, Corn Kernels, Olives, and White Onions to meet rising global demand and consumer diversification.

Advanced Packaging Capabilities:Broadened packaging formats across Industrial, Food Service, and Retail segments. Exploring vacuum packing and dehydration technologies for future deployment.

Scalable Growth Outlook:This ₹35-40 Cr investment is projected to unlock ₹200-250 Cr in annual revenues at full capacity and drive 10-30% YoY growth, supported by volume expansion and margin enhancement.

Operational Status:As of June 2025, the unit is 95% complete, with both industrial and retail production lines live and delivering initial outputs to global markets.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Junaid Ahmed, Managing Director and Chairman of Freshara Agro Exports Limited said "FY25 has been a remarkable year for Freshara, marked by strong growth and transformation. Despite global challenges, we remained focused and resilient. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and operational excellence has strengthened our presence across international markets. As demand for clean-label and naturally preserved foods rises, Freshara is well positioned to lead with trusted products. Backed by a network of over 4,000 farmers, we take immense pride in building a brand that exemplifies the best of India's agri-export strength on the world stage.

Our H2 FY25 results reflect this progress, with a 42.58% increase in total revenue to ₹15,322.11 lakhs, compared to ₹10,746.11 lakhs in H1 FY25. EBITDA rose by 46.70% to ₹2,749.47 lakhs, up from ₹1,874.21 lakhs in the H1 FY25. PAT grew by 53.02% to ₹1,741.05 lakhs, compared to ₹1,137.81 lakhs in H1 FY25, underscoring our strong operational and financial discipline. The EBITDA margin increased to 18.71% from 18.08%, while the PAT margin improved to 11.85% from 10.98%, indicating enhanced efficiency.

A cornerstone of this year's achi"lhs_adv_970x90_below_title">