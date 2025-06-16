Mumbai, June 16: POCO F7 will soon launch in India in the mid-range segment with upgraded specifications and features over POCO F6 smartphone. The company has already shared a few teasers, confirming certain specifications and features. The POCO F7 Series is set to launch in the global market and also in India, likely in June 2025. However, before the launch, several details, including battery size, processor and launch date have been leaked online, hinting at the smartphone's powerful processing and gaming capability.

According to a tipster, POCO F7 will launch on June 25, 2025, in the international market, including India. Compared to the predecessor POCO F6, the upcoming series will likely have different design and features. The dual-camera setup will likely stay; however, the placement, including its back design, could be different. OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 and OnePlus Buds 4 Launch Confirmed on July 8, 2025; Check Key Specifications and Features of Upcoming OnePlus Devices.

POCO F7 Launching in Indonesia on June 25, 2025

Poco F7 is launching in Indonesia on June 25, 2025. Most probably, the Indian launch will take place on the same day, i.e., June 25. Thanks .@aravind_boddeda for sharing pic.twitter.com/1m0CXQcmus — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 16, 2025

POCO F7 Price in India Could Be INR 30,000

Poco F7 will be priced around 💰 ₹30,000 in India. What do you guys think about the pricing? pic.twitter.com/r0OgvrwUfY — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 15, 2025

POCO F7 Specifications and Features (Expected)

POCO F7 is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor mated with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone will come with a 7,550mAh battery, likely with 90W fast-charging support and 22.5W reverse wired charging. The smartphone may come with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB or 1TB internal storage. POCO F7 may come with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display likely having 2,227x 1280 pixels, according to a report by Gadget 360.

The report said the display could have a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits of peak brightness and 480Hz touch sampling rate. The POCO F7 could have IP68 water and dust resistance. The smartphone could come with a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX882 OIS sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and likely a 20MP selfie shooter. It may run on an Android 15-based operating system and likely has Wi-Fi support. OPPO K13x 5G Launch in India on June 23; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

POCO F7 Price in India (Expected)

POCO F7 price could range between INR 30,000 to INR 35,000, following the same pattern as the previous models. Reports hint at the device launching in silver, black and white colour options.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2025 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).