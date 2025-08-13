PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: In a remarkable confluence of recognition, celebrated poet, lyricist, screenwriter, and advertising luminary Prasoon Joshi has been honoured with the Mahakavi Neeraj Samman 2025 for his outstanding contribution to Indian literature and cinema, even as the International Advertising Association (IAA) inducts him into its prestigious Hall of Fame. These accolades arrive at a time when two of Joshi's landmark works--the much-loved Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and the theatrical spectacle Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela (Season 2)--are once again captivating audiences.

For Joshi, the Mahakavi Neeraj Samman carries deep emotional significance. "Recognition in the memory of Padmabhushan Mahakavi Neeraj is special," he shares. "Poetry in literature and cinema has touched hearts and shaped societal consciousness. Retaining my authentic poetic voice--whether in reflective poetry or songs like Maa (Taare Zameen Par), Lukka Chuppi and Tu Bin Bataye (Rang De Basanti), O Rangrez (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag), Arziyan (Delhi 6), and Jeete Hain Chal (Neerja)--is precious to me. I value 'Anubhutya Satya', the truth of lived experience, in my creative journey."

A Padmashri awardee, Joshi has long resisted compartmentalising his passions, weaving poetry, cinema, socially relevant work, and branding into one seamless creative fabric. His career has been decorated with honours such as the Cannes Lions, World Economic Forum accolades, and now the IAA Hall of Fame--a testament to his influence across both artistic and corporate worlds. "The communication world has given me a global platform to apply creativity to diverse issues," he says.

The re-release of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag has brought back memories of his dual role as scriptwriter and lyricist. "Writing it was unforgettable," he recalls. "Milkhaji's self-made life inspired me. True success comes from giving your all--no one does it for you. Lines like 'Phoonk de khud ko jwala jwala...' came from my truth too."

Meanwhile, Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela, now in its second season at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and backed by Dhanraj and Bhoomi Nathwani, reimagines Shri Krishna's journey through a blend of familiar tales and lesser-known episodes. With 20 original songs, respectful language, and gentler emotions, Joshi explores Bhagwan Sri Krishna's life as a reflection of Indian culture's ability to balance profound thought with spontaneous expression. "This musical celebrates that balance," he notes.

Looking to the future, Joshi also reflects on the changing landscape of storytelling in the age of AI. "AI is about data--what's already seen, heard, felt. Human creativity taps into the Avyakt--the yet unexpressed. The most beautiful song or smile is still to come. While participative storytelling will grow, trusted narrative journeys will endure. Ultimately, story quality matters more than the medium."

As for what lies ahead, Joshi leaves us with a tantalising glimpse: "In motion--films, theatre, a book. Wherever there's a story worth telling and life hands me moments too beautiful or sharp to stay unsaid."

