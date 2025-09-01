BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: Timex, the iconic American watchmaker with a 170-year legacy of craftsmanship, proudly unveiled an iconic collaboration with British luxury automotive brand Aston Martin at its annual Global Summit in Abu Dhabi. This exclusive partnership marks Aston Martin's bold entry into the world of watchmaking and jewelry, in collaboration with Timex Group. Aston Martin Watches will be available in India simultaneously with the global launch, underscoring the importance of the Indian market.

Also Read | Kannada Actress Radhika Questioned by Lokayukta on INR 2.5 Crore Loan to Minister for Housing and Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan.

Under this new licensing agreement, Timex Group will design, manufacture, and distribute watch and jewelry collections under the Aston Martin and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team brands, which will be available in India. The high-octane world of Formula One continues to surge in global popularity, especially among younger audiences, building a new generation of fans driven by performance, design, and cutting-edge technology.

Timex Group aims to harness that energy and translate it into watches that connect with enthusiasts and trendsetters alike. Designed for fans who share a passion for style and performance, the collection will feature iconic elements such as the Aston Martin wings, and the marque's signature Racing Green colour will be reflected throughout the collection. This is a collaboration of horology, heritage, and high performance.

Also Read | Punjab Floods: Ammy Virk, Guru Randhawa and Others Lend Their Support to Those Affected by Devastating Floods.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Aston Martin," said Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director of Timex Group India. "Aston Martin's legendary heritage and distinctive design ethos open exciting possibilities for creating iconic timepieces. Their growing presence in Formula One has connected them with a passionate and diverse audience, and we look forward to bringing this exclusive brand to fans and connoisseurs across India."

Aston Martin, synonymous with British elegance and engineering excellence, brings with it a legacy of innovation, performance, and luxury. From its rich heritage in racing to its reputation for crafting some of the world's most iconic cars, the brand has continually evolved while staying true to its core values. This partnership with Timex Group is a natural extension of Aston Martin's global brand-building strategy, extending its distinct identity into new lifestyle categories while reinforcing its presence as a symbol of refined performance and timeless sophistication.

Stefano Saporetti, Director of Brand Diversification at Aston Martin, echoed this enthusiasm: "Starting this new license with Timex Group allows us to pursue our brand extension strategy with a long-term vision. We sought a partner who could expand our presence in the watch and jewelry space, especially for our fans around the world, while sharing our core values."

The first collections of Aston Martin watches with Timex Group India will debut in the 2025 festive season, and they will be widely available both online and offline, including Just Watches, a retail venture by Timex Group India, and select authorized retailers across the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)