Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 25: As television viewing in India becomes increasingly digital and on-demand, brands are seeking ways to combine the impact of the big screen with the intelligence of digital targeting. In line with this evolution, Bajaj Auto partnered with VDO.AI and Dentsu India to launch an interactive DCO (Dynamic Creative Optimisation) powered CTV campaign for Triumph Motorcycles

Today's performance-focused motorcycle buyers don't just admire machines; they actively research and evaluate them. With Meta-commissioned 2025 research showing that 72% of new automotive buyers in India discover brands on digital platforms and a similar proportion saying digital influences their purchase decisions, CTV has a proven ability to turn exploration into action as viewers frequently multitask between streaming and mobile research. Leveraging this shift in behaviour, VDO.AI and Dentsu developed a DCO-powered CTV-first strategy for Triumph Motorcycles built to translate curiosity into active evaluation.

Using VDO.AI's AI-driven audience intelligence and contextual delivery, the campaign rolled out tailored creatives across leading CTV and OTT platforms, including JioHotstar, Samsung TV Plus, ZEE5, LG Channels, WION News and Zee News. On-screen QR prompts enabled viewers to dive straight into specifications, variants and brand content, bringing showroom-style discovery into the living room.

Priyanka Shah, General Manager - Digital Marketing, Bajaj Auto, said, "We see today's two-wheeler buyer as digitally fluent and detail-oriented. Our objective was to align with this mindset through communication that is rich, contextual and never repetitive. VDO.AI and Dentsu India enabled us to showcase the brand in a premium CTV environment that is as dynamic as our motorcycles, while staying true to the authenticity and engineering prowess that defines Bajaj Auto."

Arjit Sachdeva, Co-founder, VDO.AI, said, "In an enthusiast-driven category like motorcycles, engagement quality shapes brand perception. For Triumph Motorcycles, we fused Dynamic Creative Optimisation with CTV's immersive canvas to deliver location-aware, context-led storytelling. The objective was not just visibility, but to remain useful and relevant when riders are actively shortlisting options. That balance between aspiration and information is what drives deeper brand affinity."

Prashant Mishra, Director, Paid Media, Dentsu India, said, "Today's riders move between inspiration and research seamlessly. Our planning philosophy was to support that behaviour rather than interrupt it, using CTV as a high-attention layer within a broader decision journey. As advertisers look for measurable brand-building channels, campaigns like this highlight how CTV is bridging the gap between television-scale storytelling and digital-style precision."

Targeted strategically across Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune and Delhi, the campaign focused on urban audiences with strong premium motorcycle demand, ensuring contextual relevance and rider resonance. Together, Bajaj Auto, VDO.AI and Dentsu India demonstrated how data-led CTV and DCO can elevate premium automotive storytelling where every impression fuels consideration and the screen becomes a gateway to action.

VDO.AI is a global advertising technology company empowering brands and publishers to leverage the potential of video content across Web, Mobile, and CTV. Utilising AI-driven targeting, data-led insights, and proprietary ad formats, VDO.AI offers a comprehensive programmatic ecosystem designed to deliver ads that perform at scale. Trusted by 2,000+ publishers and 10,000+ brands, the platform serves over 20 billion video impressions monthly. Acknowledged for its innovation in the AdTech space, VDO.AI has won coveted industry awards such as the CII AI Awards 2025, Financial Express MarTech Awards 2025, e4m Play Streaming Media Awards 2025, Connected TV Asia Awards 2025, Excellence in Technology & Innovation (Adgully Leaders 2.0), Most Innovative Company of the Year (Assocham), and Best CTV/OTT Ad Campaign (E4M) for its collaboration with Scaler.

