10th edition to examine national resilience architecture; five major strategic reports to be unveiled on geopolitics, technology, and security.

New Delhi [India], March 5: At a time when AI is outpacing regulation, supply chains are splintering into strategic blocs, and energy and technology systems face structural stress, Synergia Conclave 2026 will convene in New Delhi from March 11-13, 2026, with a clear objective: align national strategy before disruption forces reaction.

Organised by the Synergia Foundation, the 10th edition of Synergia Conclave is positioning itself as a high-level strategic platform bringing together policymakers, defence leaders, regulators, industry heads, and technology strategists to examine the intersection of security, economy, energy, and emerging technologies.

Anchored in the belief that resilience - not just capability - will define advantage in the coming decade, the 2026 edition is guided by three core pillars: resilience as the new deterrence, AI governance as a strategic domain, and the recognition that strategic advantage lies in system design, not prediction.

The three-day flow reflects this shift from theory to execution:

- Day 1: Build a shared operating picture - align threat models and cross-domain dependencies.

- Day 2: Convert uncertainty into options - stress-test assumptions and identify leverage points.

- Day 3: Move from ideas to architecture - translate insights into governance frameworks, partnerships, and policy pathways.

Thematic Agenda Overview (March 11-13, 2026)

1. The Indo-Regional Spheres

-Strategic Focus: Multi-domain geopolitical alignment

-Core Question: How do theatre dynamics and cross-domain escalation reshape regional stability?

2. The AI Horizon

-Strategic Focus: Governance, contested autonomy, machine-speed decisions

-Core Question: Can institutions govern AI at the speed of deployment?

3. The Security Atlas

-Strategic Focus: Cyber, space, maritime & supply chain integration

-Core Question: How should national security architecture adapt to multi-domain threats?

4. Energy Systems Foresight

-Strategic Focus: Grid resilience, minerals, transition governance

-Core Question: Is energy security now a systems design challenge?

5. Economic Geo Matrix

-Strategic Focus: Sanctions resilience, trade architecture, macro stability

-Core Question: How is geo-economics redefining national power?

6. Horizon Engineering & Advanced Technovations

-Strategic Focus: Modular systems, dual-use technologies

-Core Question: How can nations design upgradable, shock-resistant frameworks?

Participating Leadership: Synergia Conclave 2026 will convene top decision-makers across India's strategic spectrum, reflecting the convergence of security, technology, energy, and economics.

The gathering will include:

- Senior national security officials and defence planners

- Top policymakers and regulators across technology, energy, and finance

- Former ambassadors and geo-strategic experts

- CEOs, AI leaders, and digital infrastructure architects

- Energy transition and critical minerals specialists

- Leading economists and trade strategists

- Think tank and institutional design experts.

Prominent Speakers (Confirmed/Featured at Synergia Conclave 2026)

- Patrick Maurice Cronin, Senior Director of the Asia-Pacific Security Program, CNAS

- Nobuo Tanaka, Former ED, IEA

- Mats Karlsson, Former VP of World Bank

- M K Narayanan, Chairman, Synergia Advisory Board, Former NSA, India & Former Governor, West Bengal

- Dr. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Former Deputy Chief Planning Commission, India

- Alok Joshi, Chairman NSAB, India

- Mariya Didi, Former Defence Minister, Maldives

- M Nagaraju, IAS - Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Government of India

- Gen Shavendra Silva, WWV, RWP, RSP, VSV, USP - Former CDS, Sri Lanka

Final confirmed speaker list is available on https://synergiaconclave.org/#speakers

Why Now. Why Delhi. Why It Matters: As AI outpaces regulation, energy security expands beyond fuel to grids and minerals, industrial power hinges on compute and digital sovereignty, and geo-economic fragmentation reshapes national strength, the cost of delay is rising. Once standards lock in and systems mature, flexibility narrows. Synergia Conclave 2026 convenes at this inflexion point - in New Delhi, the centre of national security, economic policy, and regulatory coordination - underscoring its focus on institutional alignment, not sectoral debate. For business leaders, faster regulation, AI governance norms, and supply chain resilience will directly shape competitiveness. For policymakers, the mandate is clear: security, economy, energy, and technology must move in sync in an increasingly interdependent world.

Five Strategic Reports to Be Unveiled: A key highlight of Synergia Conclave 2026 will be the release of five high-impact reports examining the structural shifts that will shape the next decade:

- Global Futures 2035 - Analyses how geopolitical realignments and technological disruption will redefine power and resilience.

- India's Security from Seabed to Space - Maps emerging multi-domain threats and calls for an integrated national security architecture.

- Quantum Unlocked - Explores the strategic race in quantum computing and sensing, and its implications for technological sovereignty.

- The COVID Compendium - Distils hard lessons from the pandemic to strengthen governance and crisis preparedness.

- From Algorithms to Battlefields - A strategic assessment of how AI is reshaping battlefield decision cycles, autonomy, targeting, and escalation risk, and what it means for future deterrence.

Together, these reports are designed to equip decision-makers with practical, forward-looking frameworks - not speculative projections.

Tobby Simon, Founder & President, Synergia Foundation, said: "We are entering a decade where speed will test stability and technology will test governance. Strategic advantage will no longer come from predicting disruption but from preparing for it by building systems that are resilient, trusted, and adaptable. Synergia Conclave 2026 is about aligning institutions early so that when disruption comes the response is strategic and not reactive."

About Synergia Foundation

Synergia Foundation is an independent strategic affairs think tank based in Bengaluru, India, dedicated to advancing national and global resilience through evidence-based research, strategic foresight, and high-level dialogue. Working at the intersection of geopolitics, security, emerging technologies, and economic policy, Synergia partners with governments, industry leaders, and academia to help convert complex risks into actionable strategies. The Foundation also convenes the Synergia Conclave - a premier platform that brings together policymakers, defence leaders, business heads, and technology experts to shape integrated, future-ready decision frameworks.

For more information, visit Website: www.synergiaconclave.org

