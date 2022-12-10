New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI/PNN): Leadzen.ai, one of India's leading AI-enabled lead generation tools, offers a plethora of features that aid your prospecting needs. Over the past couple of years, Leadzen.ai has emerged as a helping hand to multiple industry leaders and small businesses to enrich their lead generation processes.

This tool also offers some great features, but one of the highlights is - Trending Leads. This feature is a distinct one-of-its-kind that offers excellent insights into the trending activities in specific categories that can streamline your lead generation process. For instance, if you want a list of active Angel investors in India, you can easily access it via the trending leads feature on the Leadzen.ai dashboard.

Also Read | Nobel Awards to Take Place in Stockholm with Full Glitz and Glamour – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Apart from the above category, you can explore many other segments that can be of great value. The user can navigate through many other different categories, namely -

- Recently funded companies

Also Read | When Is Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Timing in IST, Live Streaming and Telecast Details of Semifinal Encounter.

- Newly registered subsidiaries of foreign companies

- SME companies in India

- Family offices in India

- Newly registered companies on MCA

- Companies hiring recently

- Recently acquired companies

- Active Angel investors in India

The tool allows you to access this data without deducting any credits, which can significantly benefit a user's perspective. In addition, these lists are updated daily so that you will be presented with the latest data in real time.

Malhar Lakdawala, one of the founding team members, firmly believes that the quality of a prospecting journey depends greatly on the quality of data used to reach the target audience. He adds, "Generating leads for a business using verified and updated data can be a game changer for any campaign. I strongly believe that we at Leadzen.ai hold a powerful vision that aims at empowering businesses to supercharge their prospecting needs with real-time, verified and accurate data.

We introduced the trending leads feature to help our clients stay updated with real-time data pertaining to every category that can possibly benefit their process. So far, we have been able to help our clients achieve their goals successfully, and I think we are moving one step closer to our vision with every successful project."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)