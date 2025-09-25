VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 25: The Indian Medical Association - MSN MP successfully organized a comprehensive awareness workshop at Index Medical College, Indore. The program was conducted under the guidance of Index Group Chairman Suresh Singh Bhadoria and Vice Chairman MayankRaj Singh Bhadoria, who emphasized the importance of preparing medical students to become not only skilled professionals but also socially responsible healthcare leaders.

IMA's Role and Vision

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Pushparaj Bhatele, Honorary Secretary, IMA Madhya Pradesh, outlined the association's objectives and initiatives. He noted that IMA is not merely a collective body of doctors but a platform committed to advancing healthcare awareness and fostering community well-being.

Advocacy for Tobacco-Free Society

Dr. Dileep Acharya, National Chairman of the Cancer and Tobacco Control Committee, IMA, highlighted the harmful effects of tobacco consumption and substance abuse. He urged students to champion the cause of a tobacco-free society and shared practical measures for preventing addiction and encouraging healthier lifestyles.

Training in First Aid and Emergency Response

Dr. Balkrishna Dang, Chairman, IMA-MSN-MP, conducted a hands-on training session on first aid and emergency response. He underlined the critical importance of immediate and appropriate intervention during emergencies, stressing that timely medical action often determines patient outcomes.

Preventive Health and HPV Vaccine Awareness

Addressing the significance of preventive medicine, Dr. Anuradha Dang, National HPV Faculty, informed students about the HPV vaccine and its effectiveness in cancer prevention. She encouraged them to spread awareness in society, reinforcing the role of vaccination in safeguarding community health.

Dignitaries and Coordination

The workshop was held in the esteemed presence of Suresh Singh Bhadoria (Chairman, Index Group of institutions) and MayankRaj Singh Bhadoria (Vice Chairman, Index Group). Distinguished guests included Dr. Sanjeev Narang (Vice Chancellor, Malwanchal University), Dr. G.S. Patel (Dean, IMCHRC), Dr. Romi Srivastava (Vice Dean), Dr. R.C. Yadav (Additional Director), Mr. Dheeraj Jaiswal (CAO), and Dr. Aryan Shivhare (State General Secretary, IMA-MSN-MP).

The program was efficiently anchored by Mr. Apoorv Yadav (Joint Secretary, IMA-MSN-MP) and Mr. Sarthak Sharma (Zonal Head, IMA-MSN-MP). Dr. Dipesh Yadav, Mr. Prince Singh Tomar, and Mr. Vaidik Yadav also marked their presence.

