New Delhi [India], July 21: Ten exceptional Indian students have been awarded the prestigious Vice Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship by Deakin University, Australia, marking a significant milestone in the university's commitment to transforming lives through global education. The winners were announced during a special episode of Leaders of Tomorrow, produced in collaboration with NDTV, celebrating and spotlighting India's emerging changemakers of 2025.

Now in its twelfth year, the Vice Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship, valued at over INR 60 million, covers full tuition fees for on-campus study at Deakin's Australian campuses. Extended to both undergraduate and postgraduate programs across all streams, the scholarship aims to unlock global opportunities for exceptional Indian talent.

This year's recipients include -

* Sanjith Lakshmanan Kasi Viswanathan (Chennai) for Master of Business Administration (International)

* Pranathi Mehra (Ludhiana) for Master of Engineering (Professional)

* Udupi Shrinidhi Rao (Udupi) for Master of Business (Marketing)

* Neha Sunilkumar Kannath (Cochin) for Master of Finance

* Shreya Pahwa (Kanpur) for Master of Business Administration (International)

* Harshini Rathika Kishore Kumar Singh (Madurai) for Master of Business Administration (International)

* Rishita Yadav (Bhopal) for Master of Information Technology Management ( Professional)

* Kuvam Singh Aulakh (SAS Nagar) for Bachelor of Engineering (Honours)

* Muskaan Jubbal (Faridabad) for Bachelor of Business

* Priyanshi David (Prayagraj) for Masters of Applied Artificial Intelligence (Professional)

Deakin University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Iain Martin, said, "The Vice Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship champions the dreams of Indian scholars, our graduates to excel in innovative, forward-thinking fields and leave a lasting legacy in the world."

"Through this scholarship program, we are not just funding education, we are investing in the future leaders of India."

Echoing this sentiment, Ravneet Pawha, Vice-President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), said, "Every year, this program reaffirms the depth of talent in India. These scholars are the next generation of global innovators, community leaders, and future professionals who will shape a better tomorrow. We're thrilled to be part of their journey."

The meticulous selection process, managed by Deakin's South Asia office, included application reviews, referee endorsements, and interviews, culminating in live presentations before a distinguished panel of academic and industry leaders. Beyond tuition, recipients also join the Vice-Chancellor's Professional Excellence Program (VCPEP), which provides access to mentorship, leadership training, and unique exposure to industry and government forums.

Bhopal-based recipient Rishita Yadav, who will pursue a Master of IT Management, shared, "This scholarship has changed the course of my life. I never imagined a 100% scholarship to study in Australia was within reach, but Deakin made it possible."

Since its inception in 2014, the program has awarded full scholarships to 76 high-achieving Indian students, standing as a testament to Deakin's vision of access, equity, and excellence in international education. As Deakin celebrates 50 years of academic innovation and 30 years of unmatched legacy engaging 'in India, with India, for India', the scholarship continues to exemplify the growing educational and cultural ties between India and Australia.

As these ten bright minds head to Australia, they carry with them a promise to learn, lead, and give back, both locally and globally.

To learn more about the Deakin University Vice Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship, visit the Deakin University Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship.

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research, and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high-quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education providers to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

To know more about Deakin University and its various initiatives as part of its 'in India, with India, for India' approach towards engagement, please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734801/Scholarship_Winners.jpg

