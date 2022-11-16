New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The strategy for the future must be to prioritise sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure to advance the pace of development and environmentally responsible development is a core tenet of the incumbent government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Puri made the remarks on Tuesday at the 63rd Foundation Day of NBCC (India) -- a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, according to a statement from the ministry on Tuesday. Founded in 1960, NBCC has its headquarters in New Delhi.

Commending the NBCC for developing projects based on sustainable technologies and green building norms to reduce its overall carbon footprint, the minister said it is imperative that such organisations adopt the latest construction standards to create sustainable and inclusive infrastructure.

In his address, while complimenting the NBCC for its performance in the financial year 2021-22, Puri said that the company has not only demonstrated a commitment to rethinking and innovating business strategies, but also securing and delivering major projects.

Further, he urged the team at NBCC to pursue this more vigorously, and look to capture even more marquee infrastructure projects as the global construction industry rebounds after the pandemic.

The Minister applauded the engagement of NBCC in several important infrastructure projects - be it the development of Delhi's first 'World Trade Centre' or the redevelopment of the iconic Pragati Maidan into a world-class 'Exhibition-Cum-Convention Centre'.

The Minister noted that NBCC is increasing its footprints in foreign markets and exploring business in various countries such as Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Seychelles. He lauded the company for the quality of development, ingenuity of design, and timely delivery of its recent international projects, such as the Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai; the Institute of Security and Law Enforcement Studies at Addu City, Maldives; the Supreme Court building in Mauritius; and the Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre at Niger.

He expressed confidence that its current portfolio of overseas projects in Maldives, Mauritius and Seychelles will also be equally well-received. (ANI)

