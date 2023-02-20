New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI/SRV): G.D. Goenka International School, Nainital has won the best performance award in Experiential Learning. It's a great accomplishment to see the hard work and dedication of the management, teachers, students, and other stakeholders being recognized at an international level. Experiential learning is a valuable approach to education that can have a lasting impact on student's knowledge, skills, and personal development. It's wonderful to see a residential school excelling in this area.

The school is known to be an institution that values the overall growth and development of its students. A holistic approach to education can have many benefits for children, including helping them develop a range of skills, knowledge, and attitudes that will serve them well in their personal and professional lives. It is a great moment of happiness for the parents as well. The support and involvement of parents are important factors in a student's education, and it's quite evident that G.D. Goenka Nainital has positive relationships with its families.

With a prime focus on holistic education - an education that focuses on the whole child, rather than just academic subjects, the school is seeking to develop the student's minds, bodies, and spirits, and to help them become well-rounded and responsible members of their community. The management has incorporated a variety of activities, such as outdoor education, service learning, and hands-on projects, as well as traditional academic subjects. This holistic approach of the school is very beneficial for students, as it helps them develop a range of skills and knowledge that will serve them well in their personal and professional lives.

A school environment that is positive, safe, and nurturing can be very beneficial for children's learning and development. Here are some factors of G.D. Goenka Nainital that helped them bag the award and contribute to a positive school environment:

- Supportive and caring teachers

- A safe and clean physical environment

- A positive school culture that promotes respect, responsibility, and inclusivity

- A variety of extracurricular and enrichment activities

- Opportunities for student voice and leadership

- Strong relationships between the school and the community

Creating a positive school environment requires the efforts of teachers, students, parents, and school leaders and the school has very well held to it. They have continually assessed and improved the school environment to ensure that it is meeting the needs of the students and supporting their learning and development.

G.D. Goenka Nainital has included all of this in its wide gamut of teaching and development facilities for the students and their holistic growth, thus completely holding to the award.

